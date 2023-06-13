Kankakee LGBTQ Network, businesses host Pride events

A weekend of Pride hosted by the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network included the annual picnic and a new event that brought local businesses and organizations together.

Network organizer Matt Hedding-Hess described the weekend as “incredible.”

“It’s always my favorite time of year,” Hedding-Hess said. “It’s so fun to see the community get together and relax together and have fun.”

Hundreds turned out Saturday for the inaugural Electric Lady Lounge Pride event hosted at Knack Brewing & Fermentations in Kankakee. Throughout the five-hour event were drag performances, trivia and raffles.

“I was especially excited about Saturday’s event,” said Hedding-Hess. “It just means a lot to me to have a bunch of local, young, small businesses get together and do something cool and special.”

A new beer produced by Knack — a sour ale called Loud, Proud, & Tart — took a dollar from each purchase to donate toward the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network. A total of 150 sours were sold, raising $150.

Also on hand was the bakery Cakes & Goodies, which will soon be opening a spot at Northfield Square mall, that raised $50 in sales. Sticker sales during the event garnered $104.

The biggest fundraising aspect of the night was a raffle of tattoo time with artists from Electric Lady, which earned $1,162.

Bri Haug and Ari LaGesse, owners of Electric Lady Lounge, both spoke during the event about the importance of inclusivity in the community.

Haug stated that Electric Lady “has always taken pride in being intentionally inclusive and a safe space for all.”

“Now more than ever, it is so important to celebrate each other and community,” said Haug following the event. “We have talked about doing a Pride event since opening and what a success it was! We were able to raise funds for Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network while having a good time and supporting local queer artists, queer businesses and allies. It’s so impactful to celebrate togetherness, we look forward to doing this again.”

LaGesse agreed with her co-owner and sister’s sentiments, saying that Saturday “was a true testament to our ‘why.’”

“With the help of so many inclusive businesses, not only we were allowed freedom to celebrate authenticity, but also educate the community on resources within our community,” LaGesse said.

During an emotional moment of the event, LaGesse spoke about her latest offering of tattoo work, which is dedicated to sister Haug, who is a cancer survivor.

“I was honored to share that I am now offering Restorative Areola Tattooing, not only for those survivors, but for anyone who has ever had reconstructive work done,” she said.

<strong>NEXT FOR THE NETWORK</strong>

In all, the Saturday event raised $1,466 for the network.

“When small businesses decide to do things like that, it draws attention to our presence in the community,” Hedding-Hess said.

He explained that the funds raised will be partially used toward filing paperwork for a business license, which is a step toward becoming a 501c3 nonprofit. The network hopes to start the process soon.

From there, the group will be able to develop a board and further services and resources. In addition to annual Pride events, the network hosts monthly coffee meetups at the Bourbonnais Starbucks, as well as meetups for teens and adults.

“We provide resources when a need pops up for someone in the community,” Hedding-Hess said, noting that additional events are often funded through partnerships within the community. For example, many of the teen programs are funded through a partnership with Harbor House.

Harbor House had an informational booth standing at Sunday’s annual Pride picnic at the Kankakee River State Park. Despite rain and cooler temperatures, the turnout was big for the potluck-style picnic.

“It means a lot to young people to see these [events happening] in the community,” Hedding-Hess said, adding that seeing a rainbow flag within a business or organization goes a long way.