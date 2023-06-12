Kankakee residents officially notified of vehicle sticker tax elimination

Though announced and reported on several months ago, the city of Kankakee last week mailed out notices to residents officially notifying the public of the vehicle sticker tax elimination.

This means Kankakee residents will not have to purchase a sticker this year.

According to the letter, signed by Mayor Chris Curtis, “The vehicle sticker tax that was enacted in 2014, was implemented at a time when the city was hit hard by significant negative economic impact resulting from the ‘Great Recession,’ which was the longest recession in the United States since World War II.

“This caused revenue to decline significantly and the city did not want to cut services. In 2023, the city is in a solid financial position and as a result, we can eliminate the burdensome vehicle sticker.”

The elimination of the $35-per-vehicle sticker was determined in late January by the city council. In his letter to residents, Curtis cited three reasons for the ability to eliminate:

• “The administration and department heads have worked very hard and diligently to control departmental spending and be fiscally responsible;

• “The city can now afford to eliminate this tax. The revenue that was generated by the vehicle sticker tax is being replaced by revenue generated from new developments in the city of Kankakee;

• “We believe it is critical to provide our residents with a measure of financial relief in these difficult times.”

Curtis closed his letter with, “The bottom line is that the city of Kankakee’s financial condition is on solid ground and the outlook for the future is bright.”