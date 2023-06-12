Bradley library serving free student lunches during summer

BRADLEY — As school is out for the summer, cafeteria lunches also take a vacation.

For those needing midday meals, the Bradley Public Library is returning its Free Summer Lunch Program, serving free lunches to kids under 18 now through Aug. 11.

Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals must be eaten on the library premises.

There are no residency or income requirements, and no registration is needed. Meals are made possible through the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The menu for the month can be found at <a href="http://bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>.

This week, lunches include: breakfast for lunch, grilled chicken salad, bagel day, walking taco and café turkey club.