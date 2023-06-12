Bradley Elementary board discusses video-recording meetings

BRADLEY — A parent’s suggestion to live stream Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board meetings for the public was explored, but board members said it could cause more trouble than it is worth, particularly in the age of social media.

On Thursday, Bradley parent Rose Richards brought up the issue of meeting accessibility for parents at several recent board meetings.

It is believed the only school district in the area which live streams their board meeting is Kankakee School District 111.

“You know, we’re all trying to make ends meet and keep up with kids’ sports,” Richards said. “Just having something that would be available to us when we have the time, I think it might encourage some parents to be a little bit more knowledgeable and aware of what’s going on in the district.”

She suggested the board consider streaming its meetings to increase public access and participation. Richards was the only audience member in attendance for Thursday’s meeting, aside from the Daily Journal.

“I get it, you know, you’re busy. It’s hard,” Richards said regarding parents’ ability to attend board meetings in person. “So I want to believe that it’s not disinterest. It’s more so just inaccessible.”

Richards also suggested calling all district parents to notify them when a meeting is taking place.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer said the district would send an all-call message for board meetings starting in August.

The board’s schedule is also posted to the district’s website, with meetings generally taking place at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month.

Board member Phil Trudeau said that, before video recording its meetings, the board would first need to find out what the cost would be to set up camera equipment.

“I don’t know what it would entail to do it. I was thinking about it. We would probably have to upgrade some equipment,” he said. “I don’t know what the actual interest would be, if it would be worth the cost.”

Trudeau said the idea is worth looking into, but he feels it would be best to keep comments turned off.

<strong>SHORT CIRCUIT DISCUSSION?</strong>

The district already deals with apparently “fake” Facebook profiles that — when confronted and asked to come to a board meeting with their concerns — are suddenly deleted, he said.

“It would be almost like a TV, not a social media,” Trudeau said. “You’d have trolls coming out of the woodwork just to bash.”

Golwitzer noted that the board conducted meetings via Zoom when COVID-19 hit.

She also noted Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 made audio from its meetings available through a livestream during the early days of the pandemic.

“And the hatefulness of the people was something that I was very uncomfortable with,” she said. “I know things were taken out of context immediately.”

Golwitzer said she fears that, even if meetings are posted to YouTube with comments turned off, it would still give people the ability to record and take snippets out of context.

“I’ve never dealt with more vicious people than when anything from our board meetings was put on Facebook,” she said. “And I couldn’t — I couldn’t live through that again.”

Board member Dan Whalen noted that the only school district in the area that is still live streaming meetings after the pandemic is Kankakee School District 111.

“I think the consensus, now that COVID is over, you’ve seen a lot of places not live stream anymore,” he said. “They have basically said, if you want to be involved, come to the meeting.”

Trudeau added that the board tends to have more open conversations knowing the meetings are not being recorded and posted online.

Golwitzer agreed.

“We throw out things that might be out in left field, but we can do that safely,” Golwitzer said. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing that if someone was going to be online calling us idiots.”

<strong>IMPACT WOULD BE NEGATIVE</strong>

Board member Mark Hasemeyer said the concept of recording meetings for the public has been brought up a lot over the years, but his instinct is to say “no.”

“I think it has more negative factors than positive,” he said.

Board member Mary Fisher also said she does not think the board should record its meetings.

“I don’t think it’s worth it,” Fisher said. “We put our meetings [schedule] out there. If people want to show up, they would be there. If one month is not appropriate for you, you come to another meeting.”

Board member PJ McCullough said that if the board were to live stream its meetings, he would like members to be able to see data on how many people were viewing the videos.

If the videos get little to no interactions month after month, it might tell the board that the recording expense is not worth it, he said.

“Now if there was 400 clicks and 400 people watch the video or even paid attention that’d be great,” McCullough said. “But again, I’ve been to quite a few board meetings … Other than people that have actually had business in front of the board, there just isn’t a lot of interest.”

Whalen added that, when parents come to meetings where their students are recognized for athletics or academics, they usually leave right after the recognition is over.

“They don’t want to be here. I think that the people that have stayed, you know, never come back,” Whalen said. “Because this really is just a business meeting. This is not time for us to inform parents of what’s going on.”

McCullough said that he is in favor of notifying people about the board meetings through text or phone call, but there is only so much that can be done.

Those who aren’t interested aren’t coming to the meetings.

“You can’t force the horse to drink water,” McCullough said. “They’re just not getting on with it. There are some people that just aren’t going to.”