Mason's musings: A tribute to coach Lawrence

Mike Lawrence was one of the local coaches and athletic officials I knew long before my Daily Journal tenure.

Whether I was being drug out to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League fields to return the favor to my sister of sitting through her games, running into him at a tournament or local event or even having him, on rare occasions, on the diamond for my own game, I always associated coach Lawrence with genuine, long-winded kindness as a kid.

With a dad who was active in local youth sports and education, I was constantly running into different coaches and the like, oftentimes mixing them up.

A lot of the time it was just another white guy with some sort of facial hair and a pair of Nike trainers that were likely a treasured find at the Salkeld Sports sidewalk sale.

But there was certainly no mistaking coach Lawrence, or his longtime friend and umpiring partner, the late Doug Wellenreiter, and their knack for lengthy conversation.

Those memories are 15-20 years old by now — some even longer — but when I first started at the Daily Journal, it took all of one conversation with coach to remember how fluent he was in the art of conversation.

I’d reached out about something for a basketball or softball team preview, or something similar, via email, and after a lengthy message back, we ended up talking on the phone.

Aside from the fact I’m getting old myself, the other reason that I don’t exactly remember what I’d reached out for is because our phone call contents contained scores more of non-work conversation than anything related to the job.

We talked about my parents and what they were up to. He shared memories and old stories he had of my dad. He told me how he was staying busier than a person could imagine being, whether it was his myriad of roles at Trinity Christian Academy, his presence atop the BBYSL or his umpiring and officiating.

Those duties were just in his sports realm. He also was a husband, father and grandfather. And that was just conversation with me, someone who’d met him a dozen or so times as a kid.

But that didn’t matter to coach Lawrence.

He was going to take the time to respect you, to get to know you and to befriend you, no matter who you were. One of his keys to success, and winning more than 1,300 games as a coach, was to treat everyone he met with respect and to make them comfortable.

When I state there is not a more kind person than him, I couldn’t mean it more.

And I’m glad I got to tell him that myself when he was named our Male Sports Citizen of the Year earlier this year.

Mike was the obvious choice for the award. To me, he was such an obvious candidate that I was legitimately stunned when I had mentioned his name to my colleagues, adding a comment that he had to have been given the award already. Somehow, I was wrong.

Over the past few years, my relationship with coach had gone from a guy my dad knew to one of the people I enjoyed seeing and speaking to the most at my job, one of the people I knew would make my day better whenever we bumped into one another.

When my dad passed away in 2018, there was a card from coach Lawrence waiting for me when I returned to my desk in the newsroom.

Almost every time I saw him after that, a story about my dad would make its way into a quick hello that had turned into a 20-minute conversation, something I’d like to honorarily dub “The Coach Lawrence Special.”

In 2020, he spent weeks in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 as the virus claimed the life of his longtime pal, Wellenreiter. With the need to fight for both himself and his own family and his best friend and his family, coach Lawrence also had the support of his school, when Trinity brought more than 100 students to visit him outside his ICU window in a show of support with a prayer vigil.

He chomped at the bit to get back to Trinity after he defeated the disease. After all, without Lawrence around, the school didn’t have an athletic director, boys basketball coach or softball coach without him, nor did they have the school’s brightest light shining in the hallways and main office.

I wrote the Daily Journal story on that COVID-19 battle, and the subsequent prayer vigil, as well as stories both about Wellenreiter’s death and a celebration of his life.

In fact, coach Lawrence was in the ICU when he texted me that he was unable to speak on the phone and was limited to sending a quick text of whatever thoughts he could gather concerning his late friend.

It was the one time I, or perhaps anyone, has witnessed coach Lawrence at anything resembling a loss of words.

We saw each other a few times since and he reached out not long after my mom’s cancer diagnosis came in just shy of two years ago, but the first time we had the chance to have one of those signature drawn-out discussions was when he was umpiring a Kankakee Nuscotomek Palomino League baseball game at Kankakee High School last August.

Between innings, during pitching changes and even some casual chatter between pitches, we spent most of the game catching up.

He somehow put even more on his plate when he came back, adding the girls basketball job to everything else he had going on at Trinity, and I was just so curious as to how he did it (Editor’s note: there are a ton of awesome people at Trinity who did more than fulfill assistant coach duties to Lawrence as he wore his plethora of hats).

That week, the final one of July, he realized something wasn’t right with his body and went to the doctor. By the time the calendar read August he was coming to grips with a stage one B-Cell Lymphoma diagnosis.

We exchanged a very few texts during that battle, and by the time I called him in January to inform him that he was our Male Sports Citizen of the Year, he was cancer-free, albeit just momentarily, as the brain cancer that ended up taking his life popped up just a short time after that.

The photo shoot and interview Tiffany Blanchette and I had with him that day will forever be one of the most memorable days of my life. Usually, my interviews with feature subjects will range from five minutes with a soft-spoken kid to 10-15 minutes with someone with more to say.

My interview with coach Lawrence, which spanned two recordings, came in at exactly one hour and 29 minutes.

He’d interrupt himself to tell a story about my dad, after remembering a cool feat a player of his had accomplished in a game well before my 31 year-old self was born, or even to interrupt that story to tell one of another player he’d coached since then that reminded him of the story that served as the initial distraction.

Not only was that because coach was naturally a talker, but as I have spent chunks of the past few nights this week listening to bits and pieces of that interview, I’ve realized that even when trying to tell his own life story, coach Lawrence couldn’t help but talk about and recognize others. That included the times we took out of his interview to share the perspectives of our experiences with cancer, as it took my mom’s life a little over a month after his diagnosis.

And that love was reciprocated tenfold when I arrived at his wake Thursday.

I walked into the wake at 6:02 p.m., and by the time I walked past the rocking chair and floral arrangements that precluded his casket, it was 7:10 p.m.

A crate for signed basketballs and softballs from former players overflowed more than the tears from the folks who offered their final goodbyes at his casket. I think there were somehow more people wearing Trinity shirts in the line than there were actual people in the line.

Whether it was pertaining to his battle with COVID-19 or with cancer, coach Lawrence always told me that aside from his family, both his literal family and Trinity family, what kept him fighting was the fact that his longtime friend Wellenreiter wasn’t with us.

Not much weighed on his mind more than Wellenreiter’s widow, Kelly, telling him that he had to fight for the both of them, that Kelly and Lawrence’s own wife, Andrea, couldn’t both be without their husbands.

Even the most staunch atheist would see coach Lawrence’s devotion to his faith and understand that God simply called one of his strongest people to be with Him. Coach Lawrence also used to tell me that Wellenreiter was up there, helping keep a watch over him as he battled his health issues.

And now, whether it be his children and grandchildren, whether it be the hundreds of annual BBYSL softball players who have enjoyed the fruits of his labor, whether it be the scores of Trinity families who gained another family member in him or whether it be the many, many friends he met along the way, coach Lawrence is now up there too, helping keep a watch over all of us.