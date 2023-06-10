Lifeguard shortage again alters Splash Valley hours

In a perfect summer season, the Kankakee Valley Park District would ideally have a staff of 75 lifeguards at Splash Valley Aquatic Center.

It would even happily settle for 60.

This summer, there are 24 or about one-third of the sought-after lifeguard staff.

As a result, Splash Valley has had to scale back its hours, operating from 1-6 p.m. daily. Hours originally were set for 1-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“This is the third year in a row and, my belief, as well as others within parks and rec, [is] it’s really due to pools being shut down due to COVID and the whole change in the workforce,” said KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz.

“Guards were not getting licensed and certified [during COVID], and they’re looking elsewhere for jobs. It seems to have started then and certain areas are still really struggling.”

The season began with 35 guards, with some dropping off due to internship opportunities or some moving over to concessions or admissions due to a change of heart with lifeguarding. Heitz said this drop off is par for the course.

“Last year, we hired all the way into July. We don’t stop hiring [in the hopes that] we’re able to go back to normal hours of operation this year,” she said, noting that the hours are deemed temporary at this time.

Pool manager Rylee Panozzo, of Grant Park, is a college student who started as a lifeguard for two years and worked her way up the ladder each summer. She explained that most lifeguards are high school or college students.

Lifeguards are required to receive training and certification to begin the job. Splash Valley employees tend to take American Red Cross training through the Kankakee Area YMCA. Certification can cost around $260-300 and lasts for two years. Recertification, Panozzo said, is cheaper, about half the initial cost.

However, she believes the cost may be a deterrent for some.

She and Heitz both noted that KVPD offers financial assistance to those who may be interested in becoming a lifeguard but cannot afford certification upfront.

“What we do for first-year guards, if they’re not able to afford it, which we understand, we’ll do deductions from their pay,” Heitz said, adding that none of the certification costs go toward the KVPD and are for the class and cost of learning materials.

While certification requires approximately 20 hours of training and takes about a week to obtain, training hours are still required past certification. Lifeguards, regardless of experience, are required to train four hours per month.

<strong>ON DUTY</strong>

For a standard shift, there are at least 12 lifeguards on duty. The minimum age requirement is 15 and, due to a state law, only ages 16 or older can guard the large water slide.

Pay starts at $14 per hour if certified and $13 per hour if receiving certification. The pay goes up each year for return lifeguards. This year, about half returned from last year.

“It’s a good job,” Panozzo said. “We try to be flexible.”

Mia Mulder is in her second year of lifeguarding and her first as head guard. She said she likes getting a decent amount of working hours.

As pool manager, Panozzo determines who is to be a head guard. While she no longer guards herself, her role is to oversee pool operations and make sure guards are doing their jobs.

“Good lifeguards are commanding,” she said.

While this is yet another job sector that has felt the wrath of COVID-19 and its effects, the current guards agreed that they enjoy the job, with one describing the “laidback atmosphere.”

“It really is a great summer job, I believe,” Heitz said. “The team that we build, the staff get really close. They have a lot to deal with — it’s not an easy job. They have to remain very vigilant, but I think it’s wonderful. You get to be outside, you get the sunshine.”

Panozzo said it seems there are already more swimmers visiting this summer than last.

Heitz said a bond is not only created within the staff, but with the visitors, too.

“What’s really neat about this pool, you get to know the regulars and families that come in,” Heitz said. “They really do build a lot of relationships and so forth.”

Panozzo is in the process of getting lifeguard instructor-certified, which is paid for by KVPD, and will then be able to lead lifeguard certification classes at Splash Valley.

KVPD is still actively interviewing and hiring candidates, and hopes to soon have a certification class led by Panozzo.

The season runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. In mid-August, hours go to weekends only. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.splashvalley.com" target="_blank">splashvalley.com</a>.