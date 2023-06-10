Kankakee OKs food truck park, gaming cafe

KANKAKEE — By a pair of 14-0 votes, the conditional use permits needed for two planned Kankakee businesses were OK’d by the Kankakee City Council Monday.

With the votes, the council gave the go-ahead for the proposed food truck park in the 400 block of North Harrison Avenue and for the six-terminal gaming cafe planned for the complex at the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.

Both projects had received approval on May 16 from the Kankakee Planning Board, but approval was also needed on the conditional use permits from the city council.

<strong>FOOD TRUCK PARK</strong>

The site, which could host up to five or six food truck vendors at a time, has been proposed for the eastern portion of the 400 block of North Harrison Avenue.

The three-parcel lot targeted by Greg Davidson, of Kankakee, is just one block south of the Morning Star Baptist Church property. The lot is largely vacant and is just under 1 acre in size.

Davidson said it is yet unknown when the park will be in operation.

Davidson previously noted he plans to have the vendors on hand from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. He did not state exactly what months the site would be in operation.

Alcohol would not be sold or consumed based on the site’s proximity to residences. The city does not have a liquor license for such an outdoor food complex.

Food trucks have become popular within Kankakee County in the past few years. There are upwards of 10 or more mobile food vendors offering a variety of foods including pizza, tacos and chicken among other items.

When it was made clear alcohol sales would not be permitted, Davidson was asked if he felt the venture was still viable. He said it would be.

In the planning board documents, board members were informed Morning Star Church Pastor Montele Crawford said he was “generally supportive” of the food park but was not in favor of the establishment selling alcohol.

Mike Hoffman, Kankakee’s planning director, noted a special event liquor license could be gained for a “weekend or two” during the course of the food truck season.

<strong>GAMING</strong>

The council approved a conditional use permit to the owner of South Barrington-based May’s Lounge to establish a six-gaming-terminal business in east Kankakee in the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center property at East Court Street and Eastridge Drive.

The 1,100-square-foot location will be in the easternmost portion of the recreational marijuana business site which is under construction at the property immediately northeast of East Court Street.

Owner Zack Heidner, son of Rick Heidner, the owner of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center under construction at the site, said the state needs to approve the license for the site.

He noted he has 18 May’s Lounge locations throughout northern Illinois. He said the Kankakee site would be the most southern. He said May’s has locations in Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Wheeling, Villa Park and Burbank, among other communities.

The site would hold a liquor license and beer, wine and seltzer would be offered.