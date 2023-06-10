Four associate judges reappointed to 4-year terms

SPRINGFIELD — Four associate judges in the 21st Judicial Circuit have been reappointed:

Judge Kara M. Bartucci, Judge Brenda L. Claudio, Judge J. Imani Drew and Judge Nancy Nicholson will begin their four-year terms on July 1 and run through June 30, 2027, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

The 21st Judicial District includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Associate Judge Andrew Purcell was sworn in last month.

Since he was appointed after April 1 during the reappointment year, Purcell will be subject to reappointment in the next quadrennial reappointment period in 2027.

The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts announced that 396 out of 400 Illinois associate judges who filed requests for reappointment to their office for a new four-year term have been retained, the release said.

Each successful candidate received votes that tallied three-fifths or greater in favor of their reappointment.

Four associate judges did not receive the requisite number of votes for reappointment, the release said.

The quadrennial reappointment election of associate judges is accomplished through the casting of ballots by circuit court judges eligible to vote, according to the release.

Per Illinois’ Constitution, associate judges serve a term of office of four years.