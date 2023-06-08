Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods, raising awareness for veterans' needs, returns to Manteno

Bringing awareness to the needs of veterans is at the forefront of Project Headspace and Timing, and the organization’s signature event returns to shine a light on the area.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, the annual Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods returns to the Square on Second in Manteno and features a full day of activities.

With the start of the day comes the Classic Car Show on Main Street and a 0.5K run “for underachievers.” At noon, the Illinois Strongman Challenge run by the Illinois Strongman Association will kick off on Main Street and will include the log press, Conan’s wheel, a Jeep pull and farmer’s carry.

A craft fair will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Second Street.

Starting at 2 p.m. will be live music happening through the night, starting with CIRKA talent winners: Bronco Bill (Gabriel); Evan Donnely; The Brass Monkeys; Chris James (3:30 p.m.); Little Johnny (5 p.m.); Whiskeyfist (7:30 p.m.).

At 7 p.m., Intrinsic Arts will have fire performers on the square.

Also on site will be the amateur barbecue competition, mental health and veteran resource fair and a photo booth.

A beer tent will feature beer and beverages by the Manteno American Legion and Steam Hollow Brewing, and the following food trucks will have food available for purchase: The Neighborhood Kitchen, Que It Up BBQ, and Char Char BBQ.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The money raised from this event goes toward mental health and veteran resource awareness through Project Headspace and Timing, which was founded to promote positive mental health practices to our nation’s veterans by working to unify them with their communities, nature and themselves.