Bradley eyes homeless shelter zoning

BRADLEY — A recent inquiry from a Realtor into where a homeless shelter could be sited in Bradley turned up an issue within the municipality.

The village did not have an ordinance anywhere within its codes regarding something like a homeless shelter, thereby making it impossible to even consider such a request.

To rectify that issue, the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission, at the direction of Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director, and Mike Santschi, an attorney for the village through the Joliet-based Spesia & Taylor law firm, crafted an addition to the village code which would allow for such a development.

At the Tuesday meeting, plan board members by a 6-0 vote adopted language to be included to a village ordinance. The ordinance addition will head to the Bradley Village Board for its consideration.

The matter is anticipated to be on the board’s Monday agenda.

The amendment to the village zoning ordinance states a homeless shelter would be allowed in an industrially-zoned district. An applicant would need a special use permit — meaning the request would need approval from the planning board and then the village board — and the project would be viewed as a planned development.

This matter, of course, was brought to the forefront by the ongoing discussion of Fortitude Community Outreach, the not-for-profit organization which had been seeking a location to operate a homeless shelter within Kankakee County.

Fortitude, which had been operating a seasonal, 18-bed nighttime shelter in downtown Kankakee, has sought a new location after it recently dropped plans to develop a 36-bed shelter in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.

Fortitude has not inquired to Bradley about a location, Page said.

Santschi informed planning commission members it is not unusual for a municipality to have zoning classifications for something such as a homeless shelter.

He noted it would be nearly impossible to have a zoning document which would cover everything that would come toward a community. He said additions are made to the documents as they come forward, such as the case with a homeless shelter.

Santschi noted until the amendment to the zoning law is made, then a request like this cannot be considered. If this type of zoning is not listed within the village’s document, then it is prohibited.

A community’s codes and ordinances grow “organically,” he said, meaning they are expanded as the requests come forward.

“Now there is a pathway if the board approves it [the amendment],” he said.

The planning commission also placed language in its ordinances regarding multiple-family dwellings in which structures of greater than four units require a special use permit in a residentially zoned district.

The board also did the same for tobacco shops, meaning an applicant would need a special use permit in a commercially zoned district.