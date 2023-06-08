Bourbonnais trustees approve new liquor license classification

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees created a new liquor license classification during Monday’s board meeting for gas stations to sell packaged alcoholic beverages.

Owners of gas stations now will be able to apply for a license to sell packaged liquor, which is currently not an option for gas stations in Bourbonnais.

The trustees would still have to approve the license, Mayor Paul Schore said.

The annual license fee would be $2,500, according to the ordinance.

Village officials received an application for a license from the Circle K station located on Main Street NW and Briarcliff Lane in February, according to the March 7 Administration Committee meeting minutes.

“In the last 20 to 30 years, I believe we have received over 100 requests to allow gas stations to sell liquor,” Schore said.

Before becoming mayor in 2008, Schore was a trustee for 11 years.

Bourbonnais was the only community in Kankakee County not offering liquor licenses for gas stations, Schore said.

“The ordinance indicates the size of displays and the time sales may take place,” Schore said.

Bourbonnais Finance Director Tara Latz said during the March 7 meeting there are six stations in the village that could apply. She said the village could see about $30,000 in sales tax per year from gas station alcohol sales.

The Circle K gas station at the intersection of Larry Power Road and Illinois Route 50 already has a license. It was a convenience store before gas pumps were added, Schore said.

There is an existing license category for truck stops, Schore said.

The Gas N Wash on North Convent Street has a truck stop license to sell packaged liquor, he added.

<strong>AMENDING ZONING ORDINANCE</strong>

Trustees approved amending the village’s zoning ordinance from R-5 Multi-Family Residence to B-2 Corridor Commercial Business for three lots in the 300 block of Rivard Street and one lot in the 400 block of Rivard Street.

There currently are homes located on the lots in the 300 block of Rivard Street.

All other lots in the area are already zoned B-2 Corridor Commercial Business.