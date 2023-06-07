Kidwell tabbed as Kankakee's next police chief

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s next police chief will be Deputy Chief Chris Kidwell, a member of the force since April 1992.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said at the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting he plans to appoint Kidwell as the city’s acting chief June 16, the last day on the force for Chief Robin Passwater.

Passwater announced his retirement Thursday.

Kidwell’s promotion will be acted upon at the June 20 council meeting.

In addition to Kidwell, Curtis said Donell Austin, currently the department’s commander of investigations, will be promoted to deputy chief. His promotion will also be acted upon June 20.

Austin, 51, of Bourbonnais, has been with the department since August 2000.

Curtis said Kidwell will look to fill the vacant position within the department’s command staff. Kidwell said he has talked to a potential investigations’ commander but was not ready to announce that promotion.

Regarding Kidwell, he has held the rank of lieutenant since 2000. A 1984 graduate of Sheldon High School, Kidwell served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1985-89.

He was a police officer for the High Point, N.C., police department from 1989-92 before being hired in 1992 as a member of the Kankakee police force. Kidwell spent about 15 years of his time on the inter-departmental Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Curtis said the reason for staying within the department for the city’s new police chief was to keep the continuity the department has as it moves forward.

“The trends and the [crime] stats are going in the right direction,” Curtis said. “We have a long way to go. I want to keep the [new] leadership as seamless as possible.”

Curtis said he always had Kidwell in the back of his mind if there was to be a change at the police chief position.

Asked if he considered conducting a nationwide search, Curtis said he did not.

“We could do a search, but I’m not sure we would have found two officers better than this,” he said.

The salaries for the two men have not been finalized.

Curtis said Kidwell also has the respect throughout the region’s law enforcement community. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey attended the council meeting and was one of the first to congratulate Kidwell on his promotion.

Upon entering law enforcement, he never envisioned himself reaching this post, Kidwell acknowledged after the meeting.

“Obviously, I’m very honored, and I appreciate the mayor’s confidence in me. But this is not a position I ever foresaw myself in,” he said.

For Austin, a 1990 graduate of Bossier High School in Louisiana, he served from 1991-95 in the U.S. Army. He served from 1995 to 2003 in the Illinois National Guard in a military police company.

Austin has been investigations’ commander for the past two years. Before that post, he served three years as patrol commander.

A lieutenant on the city force since September 2015, he also graduated from Kankakee Community College, Governors State University and Concordia University Chicago, where he earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership.

“I’ve always had aspirations to keep ascending up the ranks. I want to help make this department better for the city of Kankakee,” he said.

Austin said he is always thinking of taking the next step. He said one day being named police chief would be the pinnacle of the profession.

“The ultimate goal is to be in the leadership position in the agency. But it’s not about me. It’s about the team we have.”