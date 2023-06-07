Courthouse basement jury area updated with renovation

KANKAKEE — You might not like being summoned to jury duty, but at least it will be more comfortable than in the past.

On Monday, the remodeled and expanded juror waiting area opened in the basement of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

It replaces the cramped quarters used until the pandemic started in 2020.

The waiting area features carpet; lockers for phones, laptops and tablets; TV screens and padded chairs.

Gone away are the hard plastic types of chairs used for more than three decades.

Rather than checking in at the front of the courthouse, those summoned for jury duty will now enter the basement through the basement entrance on the southwest side of the building.

The basement underwent a $1.4 million renovation, Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.

The project was paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds and a state grant. No local property taxes were used, Wheeler said.

“When designing the basement renovation, we not only had space needs and ADA issues to consider, but also the comfort and care of those who are serving as a juror of their peers,” Wheeler said in an email.

“We felt it was important for people to be able to bring their phones or iPads and upgrade the overall comfort level for citizens that are giving up their day for public service.”

The pandemic brought about a halt to jury duty until September 2021. Then social distancing was used for prospective jurors as well as in the courtrooms.

Prospective jurors were housed in the ballroom at the Knights of Columbus Hall across from the courthouse in the 100 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington said the county rented the room.

<strong>First day</strong>

There was a line of people waiting to check in on Monday, said Lori Wolf, trial court administrator.

“They started lining up at 8 a.m. and the doors were open at 8:30 a.m.,” Wolf said.

There was a glitch. The X-ray machine is new. The machine shows the contents of items passed through for security.

It took 40 minutes to warm it up, Cunnington said.

“Once we got that warmed up, it took 20 minutes to get everyone through,” Wolf said.

The basement renovation started last fall.

A cafeteria for employees, room for circuit clerks, room to store evidence from trials and an expanded area for maintenance were other additions to the basement.

“The employee cafeteria, as well as the lack of bathrooms, had to be addressed as well,” Wheeler said.

“The next phase will be the Americans with Disabilities Act improvements within the circuit clerk’s office, and then we will have met all requirements the state attorney general’s office placed before us in terms of our courthouse,” Wheeler explained.