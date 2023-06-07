Community briefs, June 2023

<strong>September declared River Clean-up Month</strong>

Introduced by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais — and drafted by Scott Hays, president of the Illinois Paddling Council, and Frank Koehler, president of the Potawatomi Paddlers Association — the state of Illinois and the House of Representatives recently adopted House Resolution No. 169 declaring the month of September as River Clean-up Month in Illinois.

The resolution further states, “We encourage chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus, local economic development corporations, area groups and associations, local schools and colleges [and others interested in the health and viability of area waterways] to organize and coordinate local clean-up activities in their area.”

In September, the Potawatomi Paddlers Association will be organizing a local clean-up in areas along the Kankakee River. For more information as the date gets closer, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeeriverppa.org" target="_blank">kankakeeriverppa.org</a>.

<strong>Project SUN Caregiver Craft</strong>

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 26 at B. Harley Bradley House at 701 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

This month’s craft club will ring in the summer with flip flops as participants will be creating their personalized welcome signs using flip flops and other decorations.

Cyndi Brown will guide each participant during the activity.

This will present an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn about their experiences. No prior experience is needed. All the craft supplies will be provided for all participants. Prior registration is required for the free class.

Prior registration is required by noon on June 25. Register at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/5hcrzjd7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/5hcrzjd7</a> or on Project SUN’s Facebook page, Project SUN Kankakee.

<strong>Food pantry available at New Vision</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, a food pantry will be held at New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For questions, call 815-933-3155.

— Daily Journal staff report