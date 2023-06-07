Catholic Charities offering summer activities for seniors, caregivers

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The address for Catholic Charities' Kankakee office has been updated to reflect its recent move. </strong></em>

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, is in motion with summer activities for area seniors and caregivers. While activities are at various locations, the Catholic Charities office is at 100 College Drive, Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="http://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>.

Unless specified differently in the activity description below, participants can register for programs by calling 815-933-7791, ext. 9910.

<strong>Create Better Health Program</strong>

From 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings through July 18 (with the exception of July 4), this class is a partnership with University of Illinois Extension Center and is held in the Charlton Room of the Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Participants will discuss the food pyramid, grocery shopping on a budget, how to create a well-balanced meal and more. Content is geared toward aging adults 60 and older on a fixed income or budget. Complimentary healthy snacks will be made in class and provided for participants to try at select sessions.

<strong>Wits Workout</strong>

From 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoons June 28 through Aug. 2 at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, participants will engage in all kinds of interactive puzzles and games and learn what you can do in your daily life to keep your brain healthy. Register by June 26.

<strong>Tai Chi</strong>

From 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through June 28 at Bourbonnais Township Park District Rec Center, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley, ages 60 and older can join for the free, gentle exercise class designed for all fitness levels. Class can be joined at any time. To sign up or to receive more information, call the BTPD at 815-933-9905, or go to btpd.org.

<strong>Crafting Connections</strong>

From 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 23 at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, join for an afternoon of crafting fun and create Fourth of July-themed suncatchers. They will be made using an embroidery hoop, tissue paper, contact paper and glue. All supplies are provided, and this class is free for aging adults 60 and older. Register by June 19.

<strong>Educational Opportunities for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s</strong>

From 2-3 p.m. July 11 at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, the class will focus on effective communication strategies and will explore ways Alzheimer’s and other dementias affect an individual’s ability to communicate across different stages and get tips to better communicate with people living with the disease.

For more information or to register, call Amanda at 815-523-9919.