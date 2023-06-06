KSD 111 changes fuel vendors for buses; drivers sought

KANKAKEE — In its latest move toward forming an in-house busing system, Kankakee School District 111 has switched fuel vendors to a company that is closer to the area.

The Kankakee School Board OK’d the fuel vendor change during its May 22 meeting.

In April, the board approved a contract with Al Warren Oil Company, based in Hammond, Ind., with offices in Chicago.

“The issue is that apparently they can’t make the deliveries as frequently as we requested in the bid,” board President Chris Bohlen said.

At the May 22 meeting, the board voted to reconsider the bid from Al Warren Oil and then OK’d a contract with Heritage FS Inc., of Gilman, in its place.

Heritage FS will install one 2,500-gallon tank.

Al Warren Oil was slated to install two 2,500-gallon tanks.

The contract with Heritage FS will cost about $356,213 per year.

Al Warren Oil would have cost roughly the same at about $350,008 per year.

Both companies agreed to make deliveries based on monitoring fuel levels on the tanks.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that Heritage FS will be able to make fuel deliveries more frequently because it is a local company.

Therefore, only one tank will be needed instead of two.

The district does not have the space for two tanks, she said.

“The thought before was that we would have two tanks in order to make sure that we didn’t need the vendor to fill the tanks as much,” Walters said. “But actually, if the company is local, then it’s not necessary to have two tanks.”

<strong>TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT</strong>

The district is in the process of forming its own transportation department rather than continuing to contract with an outside busing company.

Most recently, the district has contracted with Illinois Central Bus Company. Staffing issues with the company have caused continuous transportation issues for the district.

In January, the board agreed to purchase 25 buses and lease 48 buses for the district to operate with its own staff.

Walters said the buses have started to arrive; at least five have been delivered already.

The fuel tank will go in the site the district is leasing for its bus garage at 751 Eastgate Industrial Parkway, which was previously used by Illinois Central.

<strong>DRIVERS WANTED</strong>

The district continues holding open interviews to hire bus drivers and bus monitors for next school year.

Walters said about 20 to 25 bus drivers have been hired, and about 50 are needed.

“We are definitely on track to take care of our summer transportation,” she said. “We still need more bus drivers when you are talking about fall transportation.”

Walters said the last steps in forming the transportation department are to take over the bus garage and finish hiring bus drivers and monitors.

“Every industry is struggling for workers,” Walters noted. “I’m not sure if we’ll be able to hire the full number [of drivers] we would like, but I think by passing on the profit to the employees in terms of benefits and increasing their wages, I think that’s going to be enough of an incentive to get more local drivers to agree to drive.”