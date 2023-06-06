Iroquois County Genealogical Society hosting Women in Uniform program

WATSEKA — Iroquois County Genealogical Society exists to reflect on the county’s history, and soon it will honor local female trailblazers.

June 12 is National Women in Uniform Day, and to honor local women in uniform, ICGS has lined up several speakers to discuss these women and their time in service. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and takes place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

This is a free program; however, as the ICGS is a non-profit organization, donations are always welcome. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org" target="_blank">iroquoiscountygenealogy.org</a>.