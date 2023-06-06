Bourbonnais lines up June events

While the village of Bourbonnais’ biggest event in the month of June is the annual Friendship Festival, there are additional events on the calendar for summertime fun throughout the village.

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Saturday in June, join the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga for Yoga in the Park at Cavalier de LaSalle Park, 1000 Percy Drive. Outdoor vinyasa yoga consists of a sweet fusion flow with a slower gear to take in your natural surroundings and sounds. Rotating yoga instructors will guide the Saturday morning experience for all yoga levels. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and are asked to arrive 10 minutes early. A waiver is required for the class and can be filled out at <a href="http://form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a>.

<strong>Movie in the Park</strong>

On Friday, join for Movie in the Park featuring “Minions: Rise of Gru.” The PG-rated film will premiere at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) at Patriot Park, 1250 Patriot Way. Free popcorn will be available while supplies last. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

<strong>Friendship Festival</strong>

Running June 21 through June 25, Bourbonnais Friendship Festival returns with this year’s theme coordinating with Community Campus construction, Building Forever Friendships. The five-day event includes a carnival, concessions, beverage garden, live entertainment, contests, parades, talent showcases, fireworks and more. Pre-sale carnival tickets are now available at a 33% discount before the event. Visit <a href="http://bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a> for ticket locations and a full schedule of events.

Despite construction of the Community Campus, “The show must go on,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “We will not be cancelling events due to Community Campus construction. We will be re-imagining our current lineup and moving village events to local parks.”

The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival will continue on premises, with slight modifications.

Schore added, “Please pardon our dust during this year’s Friendship Festival. We welcome everyone back in summer 2024 for the grand opening of the Community Campus.”

The Community Campus is part of a larger effort to promote new activity and vitality within the central core of Bourbonnais. Following a master planning process which began in fall 2019, over 3,000 residents participated in a series of engagement exercises to establish a community-approved vision and framework for transforming the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW and surrounding area into a high-quality, year-round destination.