Tyjuan Hagler's youth camp returns to Bishop McNamara

Dozens of kids spent their Saturday catching passes from an NFL player.

Tyjuan Hagler, a former NFL linebacker and 2000 Bishop McNamara graduate, returned to the Fightin’ Irish’s Memorial Field for the 16th annual Kidz-Kan-Do football and cheerleading camp, hosted by the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation.

The camp is completely free to all participants from ages 6 to 18, and includes lunch, prizes and the chance to work with Hagler and his closest friends from the NFL and NCAA.

Hagler, a Kankakee native, started his foundation in 2006 as a way to give back and inspire others.

“I wanted to create an environment where young kids could find hope and strength to follow their dreams regardless of the adversities they may face,” Hagler writes on his foundation’s website, <a href="https://tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org</a>.

“I needed this as a kid and wanted to make sure to give back to my hometown.”

Hagler played linebacker in the NFL from 2005-11 with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, which included a Super Bowl XLI championship with the Colts in 2007.

“It’s just awesome giving back to the community and seeing the smiles on all the kids’ faces,” Hagler said.

The foundation states its goal is to enhance individual sports skills as well as instill character development through teamwork and good sportsmanship.

”Developing good character means developing the ability to make good decisions, becoming respectful and assuming responsibility for one’s own actions,” the website states.

In addition to holding the free, annual camp, the foundation has awarded more than 30 scholarships as part of the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation scholarship program, and will also host its 9th annual basketball tournament at Kankakee High School from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.