Heard on the Street: Culver's unveils double drive-thru, The Office Bar moves

Getting a butter burger and cheese curds is now twice as quick.

Culver’s in Bourbonnais, 983 N. Convent St., recently unveiled the completed construction on its double drive-thru, opening two lanes for ordering.

General Manager Rachel Vandergriff said the Bourbonnais location is one of the top three busiest Culver’s in all of Illinois.

“We continue to invest in our community, we could not ask for a better place to call home,” Vandergriff said, giving thanks to the customers for their patience during construction.

“We are so proud to be a part of a community that supports us so strongly.”

To meet demand during the summer, drive-thru hours have been extended through midnight.

<strong>Wendy’s at East Court Street</strong>

Tony Allegro, president of All Star Management in Bourbonnais, the company which owns and operates 37 Wendy’s restaurants, confirmed the new Wendy’s at the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center will be part of the company’s portfolio.

Allegro said the new store, which will be inside of the fuel center, will likely be serving customers by early September. Development of the restaurant inside the complex has not yet begun.

The restaurant will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. The location will be offering its breakfast menu from 5:30-10:30 a.m. daily. The full menu will then be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The East Court location will actually be the return of Wendy’s to Kankakee’s east side. All Star management owned an East Court Wendy’s for many years.

“I guess you can say we are bringing Wendy’s back to the east side of Kankakee,” Allegro said.

Allegro said teaming up with the Ricky Rockets owners has been a great move.

“This is going to be a great addition to the city’s east side. This will be a great site for Wendy’s,” he said.

This will be the fifth Wendy’s in Kankakee County. This will be the second site in Kankakee. There are sites in Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno.

Allegro anticipates a full- and part-time staff of 35-40 for the new restaurant.

<strong>The Office Bar makes short move</strong>

The Office Bar, Grill & Pizza restaurant and bar moved one block east to 6070 E. Illinois Route 17 in Kankakee on May 3. The popular spot was previously at 5986 E. State Route 17 for approximately 15 years.

Toni Vail, the owner of the bar since 2015, said she’s seen an uptick of traffic since the move.

“We’re seeing a lot more faces,” she said. “We have a pool table, and we’re getting slots in soon.”

The new location has been several different restaurants and bars over the past several years, including a Mexican restaurant and was the former home of the River Bend Restaurant, where Vail once worked.

“We’re on the river,” Vail said. “We’re on one level, so you don’t have to walk up stairs anymore,” she noted as opposed to the former location.

The Office Bar, Grill & Pizza is best known for its pizza, but it has a full menu, including hand-patted burgers, tenderloins, fried fish, butterfly shrimp, daily specials and “pretty decent” salads. Food is served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). The restaurant can accommodate approximately 75 diners and there are 12 tables outside on a deck along the Kankakee River.

“We have plenty of river views,” Vail said.

The bar is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and some holidays, and it has six employees.

Vail said the best thing about The Office Bar is “all the locals” who regularly stop in for food and drinks.

<strong>Fiscal Insurance Concepts moves locations</strong>

After years of operating at Riverlane Drive in Bradley, Fiscal Insurance Concepts, Inc., has moved to 263 N Convent St. (Suite 7), Bourbonnais. Owned by Bill and Nancy Blackwell, of Bourbonnais, the company offers all lines of insurance.

Bill Blackwell said the move has been good for the business as its now on a more central street.

