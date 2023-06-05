Clark, city leaders relaunch Kankakee Forgives to prevent gun violence

When Rosa Chavez first considered forgiving her brother for being a poor role model, she scoffed at the idea.

“Why am I letting this person control so many aspects of my life? Why am I defending him to my parents?” she asked.

It wasn’t until she realized that the purpose of forgiveness isn’t for the other person that she was able to forgive as a means for self-healing.

“I realized forgiveness was not for him, it was for myself. We must realize that we are the key to change,” Chavez said.

This key to change is being presented on a local level in the form of Kankakee Forgives, a citywide initiative that asserts that the ability to forgive is an early prevention method for future violence.

Chavez shared her story in front of a few dozen attendees of the relaunch of Kankakee Forgives. Spearheaded by Aaron Clark, Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ director and youth violence prevention coordinator for Kankakee School District 111, the concept began with a conversation at City Life in 2018.

“[We] knew it was a deep and sensitive topic,” he said, noting that what was planned as a 12-minute presentation turned into a 90-minute conversation that has since continued. “The impact has been so profound.”

Encouraging City Life attendees, many of whom attend school in KSD, to practice forgiveness has led to more students attending school more consistently and receiving better grades.

Director of Project SUN Debra Baron convinced Clark to take this outside of City Life and into the city of Kankakee. Though plans for expansion after an initial meeting were stalled due to COVID-19, they were able to find a group of people interested in making this vision a reality.

What started with the broad concept of forgiveness, has become more specific to forgiveness surrounding the prevention of future gun violence. The mission of Kankakee Forgives is to provide tools to navigate the difficult road from hurting to healed; and to empower those that have been affected by gun violence to achieve liberation through the act of forgiveness.

Now, flanked with a roughly $1 million grant that was obtained with the help of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and his office, including office grant manager Cheryl Chamberlin, Kankakee Forgives has office space at 249 S. Schuyler Ave. (Suite M), Kankakee, and a team that is ready to roll.

With the grant recipient being the state’s attorney’s office, Rowe has since become involved with the initiative.

Sharing a fable with the lesson of early prevention before problems arise, Rowe said that nine out of 10 people involved locally in homicidal (non-domestic) shootings have at one time been through the court system.

“Our job is to go up the river to keep kids from ending up in the system to begin with,” he said.

<strong>LOCAL GUN VIOLENCE</strong>

Clark, Rowe and KSD Superintendent Genvera Walters shared that “most kids in Kankakee are impacted by gun violence.”

Clark and Walters are working through a seven-page document dating back to 2015 of students who have been impacted by gun violence. They’re looking at where each student is at and how they can be supported through the aftermath.

“This opened up my understanding of just how far one gun incident goes,” Clark said. “If we don’t [work with these students], our community is going to suffer over time.”

At present, Kankakee Forgives is planning a myriad of summer activities where local youth can come out and interact in a safe and positive environment. When school starts, programs within the school system will take place with the help of street outreach and case management.

“Kankakee Forgives is basically throwing out a big net,” Clark said. “We want to engage as many kids as we can. The goal [is to see] who out here may be the next perpetrator of gun violence or see who needs to forgive.”

For more information on the program, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeeforgives.org" target="_blank">kankakeeforgives.org</a>.

The Kankakee Forgives team includes:

• Founder Aaron Clark

• Program Manager Mackenzie Cloy

• Victim Services Coordinator Aubrey St. John

• Victim Services Advocates Kephren Lee and Portia Cephus

• Street Outreach Coordinator Billy Kaufman

• Street Outreach Workers Beto Silva, Coen Clark and Ricky Austin

The core values of the program include liberation, integrity, compassion and humility.