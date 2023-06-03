Steuben Elementary to dedicate new playground to late teacher

KANKAKEE — Steuben Elementary School will be getting a new playground this summer which will be dedicated to the memory of one of its teachers, Sara Loring, who died almost one year ago.

Last week, the Kankakee School Board approved a project to build a new playground at Steuben.

The project will be completed by Team Reil Inc., of Union, Ill., for $197,835.

The company will excavate the existing playground, install new equipment and complete site renovations.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the existing playground at Steuben is probably 20 or 30 years old.

“It’s not necessarily a safe playground either if the students were to fall,” she noted. “So the goal is to try to update the playground and give the kids more equipment.”

Steuben is home to the district’s preschool, dual language and math magnet programs.

“We just want our kids to have a nice playground to play on,” Walters said. “And of course, it would be open to kids in the area too, like community kids on the weekends.”

Walters said that when she spoke with the staff at Steuben after Loring’s death last year, they said they felt that a new playground was needed and that it should be done in dedication to Loring.

“They want that to be their tribute to her,” she said. “Instead of a tree, they wanted to rebuild the playground.”

Walters said the hope is that construction will start soon so the new playground will be done by the time school starts in the fall.

There will likely be a small tribute to officially dedicate the playground to Loring at the beginning of the school year, she said.

Loring taught kindergarten and first-grade bilingual students at Steuben, where she had been since 2018. She was a teacher in Kankakee School District 111 since 2015, starting at Mark Twain Primary School.

Sara Loring and husband Justin Loring, both 40, of Kankakee, died in July 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident while on a family vacation in Georgia. They were survived by their three children, who were also injured in the crash.