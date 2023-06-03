Shaw Local

Local News | Kankakee County

PHOTOS: 2023 Progress Award winners

By Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

<strong>Innovator in Agriculture</strong>

Mercier Valley Irrigation &amp; Solar

<em>Sponsored by Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</em>

<strong>Excellence in Education</strong>

Bishop McNamara Catholic School's 100th anniversary

<em>Sponsored by Kankakee Community College</em>

<strong>Innovator in Manufacturing</strong>

Crown (formerly Crown, Cork &amp; Seal)

<em>Sponsored by CSL Behring</em>

<strong>Innovator in Healthcare</strong>

Riverside Healthcare's new $14-million emergency department

<em>Sponsored by Kankakee County Title Co.</em>

<strong>Innovator in Hospitality</strong>

Ashley Webber, Riverside Senior Life

<em>Sponsored by Dralle</em>

<strong>Excellence in Real Estate</strong>

Economic Alliance of Kankakee County

<em>Sponsored by OAK Orthopedics</em>

<strong>Innovator in Social Services</strong>

Kankakee County Health Department

<em>Sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary</em>

<strong>Innovator in Technology</strong>

Restoration Works, LLC

<em>Sponsored by Berkot's Super Foods</em>

<strong>Small Business of the Year</strong>

Dr. Roth's Mobile Vet Service

<em>Sponsored by Burklow Construction</em>

<strong>Mid-Sized Business of the Year</strong>

Classic Cinemas

<em>Sponsored by First Trust Bank</em>

<strong>Large Business of the Year</strong>

CSL Plasma Donation Center

<em>Sponsored by Riverside Healthcare</em>

<strong>Female &amp; Male Entrepreneur's of the Year</strong>

Abbey and Ryan Magruder, with SmartWash Laundry Center

<em>Sponsored by Hove Nissan Buick GMC</em>