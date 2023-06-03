Jones speaks on importance of early childhood development

Marlow Jones experiences the ramifications of the lack of proper development when it comes to children — in particular, youth who call Kankakee County home.

Jones is a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge. He handles many of the juvenile cases here in the family law court. Business is good in his courtroom. Too good. Far too good.

A circuit court judge since his mid-2022 appointment to the bench by the Illinois Supreme Court, Jones, 51, would like to see traffic slow within his courtroom. He is likely to be disappointed.

Jones, the keynote speaker at the Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Awards program on Thursday, said the public must change the way it views early childhood development. In particular for those between birth and age 5.

Before an audience of about 200, the former prosecutor within the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and then a prosecutor within Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Air Force veteran believes there is only one way to see traffic slow in his court.

That way is a radical shift in the way society in general and Kankakee County in particular looks at early childhood development.

Calling a child’s first 1,800 days of life the most critical period of development, Jones believes those formative years of brain development — when experts state 85% of brain development takes place — is a time being missed by many.

In fact, he notes, experts state 14% of total education spending targets the age group between the period of birth to age 5.

And those first 1,800 days, or about a child’s first five years of life, are seeing developmental opportunities missed for many children.

“With only 14% of educational spending at that level, we are not getting the bang for our buck,” he said. “We have to invest in early childhood education. We will suffer if we don’t have quality early childhood education.”

The subject of early childhood education — which, he stated, can include simply holding a baby, cuddling a child, reading to a child — is beginning to gain attention.

He is hopeful he can be a catalyst to turn research and discussion into a movement here.

The movement is critical, he said. If a child fails to gain this early brain development, they become more likely to start their formal education a few steps behind.

A few steps behind in preschool, kindergarten and first grade can often mean forever being behind. Such situations can lead to academic failure and perhaps a lifetime of underachievement or worse.

But, he said, early development can turn such a future around.

He said students with these developmental advancements, when participating in a scientific study since the 1960s, were less likely to fall behind in school, therefore more likely to graduate and ultimately not find their way into the criminal justice system.

And if that track is followed, those children do not become a drag on the taxpayers and those public dollars.

“This is what happens with investment in early childhood education. I see in court what happens when we don’t invest early,” he said.

“If we don’t take the time now for these investments, our community will suffer. We have to figure out a way — someway, somehow — to invest in early childhood education. Give your time and talent to make this a better community.”

Following the program, Jones said there are programs which can be followed. But his mission at the Thursday night banquet was to plant a seed of what can be done, what should be done.

“I want to get the conversation going,” he said. “My hope is it leads to action. Let’s look to ways of getting babies in these types of programs so development can be fostered. We have to start thinking differently.”