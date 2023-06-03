46th Riverside Pro-Am raises over $180K

It was a great day for a great cause.

On Friday, a record field of 197 golfers gathered at the Kankakee Country Club to raise more than $180,000 for charity in the 46th annual Riverside Healthcare Foundation Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

It was an event marked by old friendships, good weather and competitive golf. The course warmed up as two full 18-hole rounds were played. Yet the morning started with a horizontal cloud sitting in front of a rising sun, splitting its beams in half. Golfers surrounded the practice green as birds chirruped in the trees above. A near perfect early June day.

Dave Tyson is in his 14th year as chair of the Pro-Am. During those years, Tyson adds it up, the golf outing has raised $1.4 million for the hospital. Tyson has been on the committee for 25 years. On Friday, committee members were marked by pale blue polo shirts, making them easy to spot for questions and service.

Riverside, Tyson said, has health care that is “second to none.”

Last year, he was Riverside’s Samaritan of the Year, the hospital’s highest award for charitable service. Tyson is retired from a career as an engineer but continues as the executive director of KRMA, the agency that runs the area’s wastewater plant.

This year’s proceeds will benefit neurosurgery at Riverside. Matt McBurnie, vice president of public relations and communications at Riverside, said the funds will help pay for imaging equipment to be used during surgery. Neurosurgery is the treatment of the brain, spinal cord and nervous system. McBurnie said that Riverside anticipates adding a third neurosurgeon in August.

McBurnie said one of the day’s highlights always comes at the end. Participants are asked to stand, showing how many years they have played. There are many who have given for 20, 30, even 40 years.

PRO GOLFER

Mark Argyelan plays in 15 to 20 charity golf events per year. Riverside’s, he said, “is one of the most enjoyable.” He’s served for 15 years on the organizing committee and played in the event for 25 or more years.

The Riverside event, he said, is marked by “professionalism” in its execution. No matter how many times he attends, there’s always excitement.

He adds playing a round with a professional golfer is similar to getting a four-and-a-half-hour lesson. “I learn so much.”

Each foursome includes a designated professional. In most cases, those are club pros from throughout Illinois and Indiana, but there are also a number of low-scoring amateurs who stand in as pros.

One of those this year was Mike Jamieson, of Bourbonnais, a new dad who regularly plays at the Elks Country Club. He’s a welder by profession and carries a 3.8 handicap.

“It’s a thrill to play here,” he said of the Kankakee Country Club, “and it’s a great cause.”

This year, Jamieson was teeing off in the morning. Of the two rounds of golf, the morning play is slightly more serious, where the format is that the two best scores in each group count. In the afternoon, it’s scramble format. After the group tees off, each golfer gets to play their shot from the spot of the best drive in the group.

Jamieson said being asked to play in the morning was “like a promotion.”

Bruce Payne was one of the founding organizers of the event. He credits Paul Reinking, now retired but then the pro at the Kankakee Country Club, for playing a big role at the start. Reinking, Payne said, was instrumental in recruiting pros to play in the event.”

“He was the type of [friendly] guy,” Payne said, “who you did not say ‘no’ to.”

The Riverside Pro-Am, he said, is now the oldest competition of its kind in the state. It endures, in part, because it is a “comfortable” event. Parking, food, hospitality and a participation gift are all handled smoothly. This year’s gift was a travel bag for your clubs.

Payne no longer plays, but his wife, Nancy, does. She was one of several ladies on the course.

Toni Brown, of Bourbonnais, and Susan Williamson, of Grant Park, were in their fifth and second year respectively at the Pro-Am. Both work in the lab at Riverside, the professionals who look at your results and, hopefully, pass good news on to the doctors ordering the tests.

Their rounds were sponsored by University Pathologists.

Both were enjoying a day off and the chance to play the country club. Williamson quipped that her round was likely to give her the chance “to see all parts of the course.”

Shane Holohan, of Holohan Heating and Sheet Metal, was in his 25th year playing in the Riverside benefit. An average golfer, “at best,” he said, he plays in 10 charity events per year. On Saturday, he was playing in another benefit at Shewami in Iroquois County. On Monday, he will be back at the Kankakee Country Club for the Kankakee Area Career Center outing.

“This is a beautiful course,” Holohan said, “and I would do anything to give back to our community hospital.”

PRESENTING SPONSORS

There were five presenting sponsors for this year’s event, each giving at least $10,000. They were: Johnson-Downs Construction, in their 14th year at that level; Performance Mechanical Contractors, six years; Michuda Construction, four years; PSI construction, three years; and Craig’s Landscaping, in their first year.

A program booklet listed all sponsors and carried photos of last year’s winners. The golf outing is one of three major public events for Riverside. Every other year the hospital has a Heart Ball. In the fall, Riverside announces its Samaritan award. The booklet starts with a thank you message from Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic.

Similar to many charity golf outings, there are awards for closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putts. There is also a hole-in-one prize. McBurnie said that’s been done at least twice. The late Al Lemon, formerly the Regional Superintendent of Education and an early director of the Riverside Foundation, once holed out.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, McBurnie said, also had a hole-in-one at the Riverside event in the past.

2023 winners For the results of the 2023 Riverside Pro-Am Golf Tournament, see the Monday edition of the Daily Journal.

