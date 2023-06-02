Passwater retires, ends 33-year career

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Police Department will have new leadership as Chief Robin Passwater announced his retirement from the force he has been a part of for 33 years.

Passwater has been chief since being sworn into office in May 2021. Passwater was the first appointment of then-new Mayor Chris Curtis.

Passwater’s final day on the only police department he has ever served will be June 16.

Lt. Chris Kidwell is the department’s deputy chief. Lt. Donell Austin is commander of investigations and Lt. Ken Mallindine is patrol commander.

Curtis has not named the new chief for the 67-member force, Kankakee County’s largest police department. The replacement for Passwater is expected to be announced during Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Passwater, 56, joined the Kankakee force on Aug. 29, 1989. His current salary is $143,233.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Kankakee as a police officer for the last 33 years; however, it is time for me to move on to another chapter of my life,” he said.

The outgoing chief had served a brief tenure as the city’s acting police chief in the spring 2017. He was appointed acting police chief by then-Mayor-elect Chasity Wells-Armstrong following her election.

The then-police chief Larry Regnier retired when two-term Mayor Nina Epstein was defeated in her bid for a third term.

Wells-Armstrong appointed Passwater the acting chief. Passwater lasted only until June 1 before turning in his resignation. He was eventually replaced by Price Dumas.

Passwater thanked all the officers he served with during his tenure.

“It has been a privilege to work with such a fine group of public servants,” he said. He also thanked the Kankakee City Council and the residents for their support of the law enforcement community.

Curtis thanked Passwater for his service, noting he was “exactly who I needed as a police chief to start my term as mayor.”

Passwater succeeded Frank Kosman, who served as chief in the final two years of Wells-Armstrong’s four-year term. Passwater was voted in by a scant 8-6 city council vote.

“He stepped into a tough position and led the department with honor, professionalism, and created a culture and morale that was needed. He implemented technology along with creating strategic and dedicated units to not only reduce violence, but also set the standard for the future of our police department,” Curtis said.

Under Passwater, the department’s force grew from 57 to 67. Within the past two years, the department has hired 22 new officers.

Curtis said, “I’m forever grateful and have a life-long friend that I will miss seeing and talking to daily at work.”