Several Kankakee County events being held for Juneteenth

Though only recently becoming a federal holiday, this is far from the first time Juneteenth will be recognized in Kankakee County.

The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council is holding several events leading up to and on June 19. For more information on the events listed below, call Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741, or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/1865JCCC" target="_blank">facebook.com/1865JCCC</a>.

<strong>JUNETEENTH LUNCH & LEARN</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. June 12 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, a Juneteenth Lunch and Learn event will be held.

The program will cover the topics of mental health, financial literacy and Black history. Guest speakers include Dr. Leonard Porter and Jasmyne Humble. Lunch will be provided.

<strong>YOUTH ORATORY CHALLENGE</strong>

Happening at 5 p.m. June 13 at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee, the purpose of the oratory challenge is to strive to promote the ability of second- through 12th-grade students to enhance their public speaking skills.

Although speaking ability is important, this contest also seeks to encourage children to read, thereby obtaining knowledge and developing a sense of pride and self-worth.

<strong>FLAG DAY</strong>

Beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. June 14 in Martin Luther King Park, 1085 E. Maple St., Kankakee, there will be a Flag Day celebration. Chips and water will be served.

<strong>MID-WEEK PRAYER</strong>

From 6-7 p.m. June 14, the mid-week prayer event with Pastor Dave Robinson will be held at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. Snacks and drinks will be served.

<strong>YOUTHPALOOZA</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 16 at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the Youth Empowerment Program will host an event for students in grades six through 12.

There will be laser tag, a DJ, 360 photo booth, bounce house relay games, hip-hop detox, food trucks, a surprise speaker and more. There will be a raffle sponsored by Lil Durk and His Neighborhood Heroes. Sign up at <a href="http://bit.ly/40YCSEH" target="_blank">bit.ly/40YCSEH</a>.

<strong>JUNETEENTH AWARDS BANQUET</strong>

From 5-10:30 p.m. June 16 at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, this banquet will be honoring five to six individuals who have assisted their community behind the scenes for more than five years with their efforts having gone unnoticed. The guest speaker is JaHana Holloway to elaborate on Juneteenth and its mission.

There will be a silent auction, door/raffle prizes, DJ, food, socialization, photography with a 360 photobooth and more. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the door.

<strong>JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FEST</strong>

From 8 a.m. to dusk June 17 at Pioneer Park, 690 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, there will be a parade, games, a car show and a DJ. The event will end with the annual fireworks show.

<strong>1619 TO JUNETEENTH SYMPOSIUM</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon June 19, the council will hold a symposium at Kankakee Community College to commemorate the 403rd Anniversary of the landing of The White Lion Ship that brought the first Africans to the American shores in 1619.