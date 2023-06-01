Food truck park eyed for Kankakee's north side

KANKAKEE — A site that could host up to five or six food truck vendors at a time has been proposed for the eastern portion of the 400 block of North Harrison Avenue.

The conditional-use permit request to host mobile food vendors in this commercially zoned district was approved by the Kankakee Planning Board, and the matter must go before the Kankakee City Council for final approval.

The council’s next meeting is Monday.

The three-parcel lot targeted by Greg Davidson, of Kankakee, is just one block south of the Morning Star Baptist Church property. The lot is largely vacant and is just under 1 acre in size.

Davidson explained to the planning board members he is seeking to have the vendors on hand from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. He did not state exactly what months the site would be in operation.

Attempts by the Daily Journal to reach Davidson for further details were unsuccessful.

Planning board members were adamant alcohol would not be sold or consumed based on the site’s proximity to residences. The city does not have a liquor license for such an outdoor food complex.

Food trucks have become popular within Kankakee County in the past few years. There are upwards of 10 or more mobile food vendors offering a variety of foods including pizza, tacos and chicken among other items.

When it was made clear alcohol sales would not be permitted, Davidson was asked if he felt the venture was still viable. He said it would be.

In the planning board documents, board members were informed Morning Star Church Pastor Montele Crawford said he was “generally supportive” of the food park but was not in favor of the establishment selling alcohol.

Mike Hoffman, Kankakee’s planning director, said council members would not be in favor of alcohol sales at the site. Hoffman did note a special event liquor license could be gained for a “weekend or two” during the course of the food truck season.

The operator of Mac’s BBQ food truck said other vendors were in favor of the project. The operator added it would be nice to see such a development north of Court Street.