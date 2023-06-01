Electric vehicle charging ports installed in Manteno

MANTENO — Driving an electric vehicle in Kankakee County just became a little more accessible.

The village of Manteno recently added four new electric vehicle charging ports to downtown Manteno. The ports can be found in the parking lots just north and south of the village’s First Street Plaza on Main Street.

These are the first municipal-established public charging stations in Manteno, according to a news release from the village.

The charging ports have a $2 connection fee, and have a 50-cent fee per kilowatt hour. Payment at the charging stations is only through debit or credit cards. The stations do not accept cash.

Manteno administrator Chris LaRocque believes these four charging stations are the first to be established by a municipality throughout Kankakee County.

There have been charging stations at Northfield Square mall. Some local businesses also have charging stations.

“It’s our goal that people traveling along the highway will stop in our downtown to have their vehicles charged and then see what our town has to offer,” LaRocque said.

Mayor Tim Nugent said a typical charge will likely take 30-40 minutes. Nugent said he doesn’t foresee a great demand initially, but he believes that may come in time.

To connect or to find a nearby EVC port, download the free PowerPort EVC app.

The four charging units were developed and installed by PowerPort EVC, a family-owned, USA-based company that started in 2021 whose founders recognized the upcoming need for quality, affordable, durable and customizable electric vehicle chargers to meet the diverse needs of current and future EV drivers in the United States.

In addition to the new charging stations in the village of Manteno, charging stations for electric vehicles are available at the following locations in Kankakee County, according to <a href="http://plugshare.com" target="_blank">plugshare.com</a>.

<strong>Mercedes Benz of Bourbonnais</strong> — 515 William R Latham Senior Drive, Bourbonnais

<strong>Court Street Ford</strong> — 558 William R Latham Senior Drive, Bourbonnais

<strong>Phillips Chevrolet Hyundai RV of Bradley</strong> — 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais

<strong>Hove Nissan</strong> — 1405 N. Kinzie Ave., Bourbonnais

<strong>Kia of Bradley</strong> — 1010 Tighe Drive, Bourbonnais

<strong>Holiday Inn Express & Suites</strong> — 1000 Freedom Drive, Bourbonnais

<strong>Best Western Plus</strong> — 62 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais

<strong>Kankakee Community College, North Extension</strong> — 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> — 456 N. Wall St., Kankakee