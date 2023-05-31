Thousands given to local orgs through Community Foundation

KANKAKEE — Thanks to the work of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, thousands of dollars have been given back to nonprofits, schools and community organizations.

The Community Foundation hosted its annual meeting Thursday at the Kankakee Country Club to announce grant recipients for the spring grant-making cycle.

The foundation awarded a total of $131,250 in its springtime grant cycle and three of its $10,000 grants are headed to the Kankakee Riverfront Society, Harbor House and Riverside Healthcare Foundation.

Jeff Williamson, Community Foundation Board chair for the past 12 months, honored retiring board member Karin Sailor.

In addition, the board of directors approved the new executive slate of officers for the 2023-24 year, including new chairman Jake Lee, who is also the Kankakee County auditor; past chair, Williamson; Beverly Hood, treasurer; and Nick Bufford, secretary.

Hood presented an overview of the 2022 financial report, sharing that the Community Foundation ended the year with $9.2 million in assets and awarded more than $469,000 in grants throughout the past fiscal year.

Executive Director Nicole Smolkovich highlighted some of the activities from the past year. The Community Foundation opened eight new funds, hosted quarterly Lunch and Learn sessions on various capacity building topics, continued the Nonprofit Coffee Talks and celebrated its 40th birthday with a masquerade ball.

In the past year, the Community Foundation played a vital role in launching the new Kankakee County CEO program by entering into a partnership with Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship to collaborate in the establishment and maintenance of a CEO program.

According to a news release from the foundation, this program is a revolutionary concept in entrepreneurship education as a community-driven model bringing schools and businesses together to transform students into the community’s business and thought leaders of tomorrow.

With the Community Foundation as their fiscal sponsor, the Kankakee County CEO Board of Directors recruited a total of 53 local businesses and individuals as investors at various levels to support the launch of this program, supporting the facilitator salary and other budgetary items.

Students will spend the first hour of their school day traveling to local businesses, learning the business model and creating their own microbusiness.

With their proceeds, they will then individually start their own businesses to sell products or services to the community at the CEO Trade Show.

Participating high schools include Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee High School, St. Anne Community High School, Momence Community High School and Kankakee Trinity Academy.

Celebrating May’s Mental Health Month, Smolkovich gave a brief update on the Community Foundation’s mental health initiative, Project SUN, which formed in 2017 after the foundation was awarded a grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation to create a system of care for children’s mental health.

Debra Baron and her team have been working with community stakeholders to launch the “Just for the fun of it!” campaign to promote strong attachments between children and the important adults in their lives using research-based strategies developed by the Theraplay Institute. From that work, the “Play to Connect” program was created for parents to learn how to reinforce Theraplay principles at home.

Project SUN has also been working on several initiatives, from hosting a second round of “My Piece in the Puzzle,” which prepares community members to engage in conversations aimed at racial healing; submitting an affiliate application to the National Alliance of Mental Illness in order to host support groups in Kankakee County; and partnering with Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council to involve high school students from various schools to promote mental wellness.

Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley Executive Director Nicole Smolkovich introduced area charitable recipient organizations that received over $90,000 in Communityworks grants to support their programs in areas of early childhood education, land use & protection and workforce development. They are:

• Blessings in a Backpack — $10,000

• Catholic Charities - Diocese of Joliet — $7,000

• Child Network — $4,000

• Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy — $10,000

• Harbor House — $10,000

• Herscher CUSD 2 — $2,000

• Kankakee Area YMCA — $5,000

• Kankakee Community College Baby Talk Program — $1,000

• Kankakee County Health Department — $6,000

• Kankakee Riverfront Society — $10,000

• Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District — $2,500

• LoveALatte Coffee — $4,000

• Pledge for Life Partnership — $6,750

• Riverside Healthcare Foundation — $10,000

• Youth for Christ Kankakee City Life Center — $5,000

<strong>The above grants total: $93,250.</strong>

Communityworks grants totaling $30,000 were also distributed to programs the Community Foundation supports such as Success by 6, Kankakee; Success By 6, Iroquois; the Riverfront Trailways; and programs focused on workforce development.

The Community Foundation also awarded four $2,000 Rosie Fund grants to Clove Alliance, Harbor House, The Salvation Army of Kankakee and the Agape Community Outreach Mission, which will assist women with their unmet needs including housing, education and legal, medical and transportation expenses. These four grants total $8,000.

<strong>All grants combined total: $131,250.</strong>