NAACP recognizes Edison's Noble as Female Educator of the Year

Imparting wisdom on the youth is no small feat, and it's something that kindergarten teacher Frances Noble takes seriously.

So seriously, in fact, she's been at it for 22 years — teaching countless youngsters within Kankakee School District 111.

Currently with Edison Primary School, the kindergarten teacher was recognized on May 26 as she was presented with the Female Educator of the Year Award by the Kankakee Chapter of the NAACP. Each year, the NAACP Education Committee recognizes a female in education based on nomination.

"[Noble] was nominated by a family that felt her caring and compassion makes a difference, not only in the lives of students, but in the lives of families," said Priscilla Dwyer of the NAACP Education Committee.

Recognized with a plaque and gift basket — including a personalized shirt embroidered with NAACP Teacher of the Year 2023 — Noble celebrated the recognition with students and staff, including Edison Elementary School Principal Cale Kuester.

Also taking part in the celebration was the family that nominated Noble for the award.