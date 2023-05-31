KSD teacher recognized, orchestra honored

May 26 was a big day for Kankakee School District 111, as a kindergarten teacher in the district was awarded for her two-plus decades of work and, separately, the Kankakee High School Orchestra received accolades in a rigorous music contest.

<strong>NAACP FEMALE EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR</strong>

Imparting wisdom on the youth is no small feat, and it’s something that kindergarten teacher Frances Noble takes seriously.

So seriously, in fact, she’s been at it for 22 years — teaching countless youngsters within Kankakee School District 111.

Currently with Edison Primary School, the kindergarten teacher was recognized on May 26 as she was presented with the Female Educator of the Year Award by the Kankakee Chapter of the NAACP. Each year, the NAACP Education Committee recognizes a female in education based on nomination.

“[Noble] was nominated by a family that felt her caring and compassion makes a difference, not only in the lives of students, but in the lives of families,” said Priscilla Dwyer of the NAACP Education Committee.

Recognized with a plaque and gift basket — including a personalized shirt embroidered with NAACP Teacher of the Year 2023 — Noble celebrated the recognition with students and staff, including Edison Elementary School Principal Cale Kuester.

Also taking part in the celebration was the family that nominated Noble for the award.

<strong>TRILLS & THRILLS CONTEST</strong>

The work of the Kankakee High School Orchestra reached a crescendo last week as it achieved the highest accolade of a superior rating at the Trills & Thrills Contest.

Known for its rigorous standards, the contest serves as a platform for music programs across the nation to showcase skills and artistry.

As a reward for the achievement, the Kankakee High School Orchestra received complimentary tickets to Six Flags Great America. Trills & Thrills awards ensembles that receive the superior rating with this prize.

“This added a thrilling and celebratory element to our experience, further emphasizing the recognition and support we received from Trills & Thrills,” said KHS Orchestra member Gael Rivera Glidden.

“Under the guidance of our dedicated director, Mr. Frank Menzies, the Kankakee High School Orchestra has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent and commitment to musical excellence. Our achievement at the Trills & Thrills Contest not only reflects our dedication but also highlights the high quality of music education provided by Kankakee High School.”