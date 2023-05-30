Quick taking over as police chief in Herscher

HERSCHER — Whether with the county, the state or a village, Kurt Quick’s goal always has been to protect and serve.

Quick, who is retiring from the Illinois State Police, has been hired at the village of Herscher’s police chief.

Twenty-four of Quick’s 29 years in law enforcement have been with the state police. He is a master senior trooper.

Prior to joining the state police, Quick worked with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department for five years.

The 52-year-old Quick graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in 1989. He played football at Olivet Nazarene University, where he graduated in 1994.

Quick grew up in the Limestone area.

Before attending McNamara, Quick attended Limestone Grade School, which is in the Herscher school district.

“Herscher is a nice, quaint town that takes pride in their village,” Quick said.

Quick said he came to choose a career in law enforcement during a family vacation when he was growing up.

“We stopped at a rest area on the interstate in southern Illinois. A state trooper had stopped,” Quick recalled.

“I saw that Montana peak hat he was wearing and that did it. They are always locked in and professional.”

There are many memories Quick takes from his ISP years.

One of those occurred in 2004 during a traffic stop in Iroquois County.

“I stopped a car. I stepped up to the car and he shot me once in the chest. The vest I was wearing saved my life,” Quick said.

“The guy was wanted out of Florida for stealing a car,” Quick said.

Village of Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney said Quick is a good selection.

“He’s had a great career and we are really happy to have him,” Sweeney said.

The village’s chief for the past six years, Chad Scanlon, resigned. He was with the police department for 16 years.

Scanlon is now working for public works, Sweeney said.

Quick said the other full-time officer is Sarah Meister. There are five part-time officers, Quick said.