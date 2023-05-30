Kankakee Community College recognized as Military Friendly

Kankakee Community College has the welcome mat out for veterans.

KCC recently earned a gold ranking in the 2023 Guide to Military Friendly Schools. KCC was one of only 28 small community colleges in the nation to earn the honor and one of only 10 colleges of any size in Illinois to receive that highest level of distinction.

The Military Friendly ranking started in 2019. Colleges are ranked based on the services they offer. Those seeking the honor fill out an exhaustive 19-page questionnaire, explaining what they do for veterans and their families. The list of military friendly schools can be found at <a href="https://www.militaryfriendly.com/schools" target="_blank">militaryfriendly.com/schools</a>.

Kendra Souligne, director of financial aid and student engagement at KCC, said that the college “is very proud to be designated as a Military Friendly school. We are genuinely committed to assisting those serving in the U.S. military and their family members.”

Megan Ponton is the primary contact for veterans at Kankakee Community College, but Souligne also renders assistance.

KCC, Souligne explained, helps veterans use both their state and federal benefits, while also offering some specific support here. KCC, she said, wants to help veterans reach their personal, professional and academic goals.

Typically, Souligne said, KCC has about 60 veterans enrolled. Persons who fill out the KCC application form check off a box to show they are a veteran. KCC then follows up by reaching out to all veterans who apply. Some 35 enrolled veterans are now receiving Veterans Administration Education benefits. That number also includes female veterans. Thirteen female veterans were enrolled at KCC in the latest count. In addition, 17 military spouses and dependents are enrolled at KCC.

Top careers and majors studied by military veterans include: business administration and management; general studies; computer assisted design, drafting and design technology; criminal justice and police science; electrician; emergency medical technician; health professions and related programs; industrial and organizational psychology; nursing practice and registered nurse; solar energy; and welding technology.

KCC subscribes to the eight keys for veterans success, as compiled by the Department of Education. The eight keys include: creating a culture of trust; consistent and sustained support from campus leadership; an alert system to get veterans help before academic or other challenges become too overwhelming; having a designated veterans center; coordinating veterans services from other agencies and organizations; using data to keep track of veterans and the services they need; providing for staff development on veterans issues; and having sustainability when it comes to veterans issues, meaning to keep the effort going.

KCC measures vets and all students when it comes to retention (how many are returning for next semester); graduation; job placement; and loan repayment.

<strong>Student veterans conference</strong>

The college also sent representatives to the 2023 Student Veterans of America Conference, which was held in January in Orlando.

The Student Veterans of America has chapters on 1,500 campuses and represents an estimated 750,000 veterans.

Avalos represented KCC, along with students Mark Cross, of Watseka, Juan Perez, of St. Anne, and Rodolfo Leal, of Bradley.

“As a student and veteran, it was great to see what the SVA organization is doing to support student veterans,” Avalos said. “The transition from being an active service member to being a full-time student can be intimidating. Organizations like SVA and their national conference make this transition easier.”

Avalos said that workshops built around “knowing your worth” and the ability to network went a long way. He added that he picked up ideas from other schools that can be brought back to KCC.

“My experience at KCC has several similarities with my time at Boot Camp and through the Guard,” Leal said. “There is a strong sense of unity and a desire to help someone with any problem or worry. From student advisors, to professors, to even the president walking around, getting to know everyone.

“Being immersed in school clubs, then school events, led me to the Student Veterans of America conference in Florida that reignited my passion for this beautiful nation. Thank you for making me feel welcome and like part of the family.”

Kankakee Community College offers the following services to help veterans:

• Full-time advisers on staff, both to help with school and to help with potential careers.

• Priority registration for veterans, basically giving them a week’s head start. This ensures that they will not be closed out of classes and allows them the best choice of class times and sections, allowing them to more likely fit school into their work and home schedule.

• A Career Services Advisor, Cesar Avalos, who is an Army retiree. Avalos is KCC’s Coordinator for Workforce Opportunities and Career Services.

• At least three KCC scholarships every year, dedicated to veterans or for the families of veterans.

• A Veterans Resource Center, which is generally open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekdays except holidays when the college is open. KCC closes down on Fridays during the summer. The center is located on the Second Floor of the main campus.

• A KCC Veterans Association. Veterans can join the association at any time by visiting the Veterans Resource Center. Vets and those who support vets can also join during the Club Rush portion of KCC enrollment. The group often raises for veterans-related charities, including Purple Heart, the local Project Headspace and Timing, and AVSDA (American Veterans Service Dog Association), formerly known as One Pet-One Vet. AVDSA, which has a local chapter, links and trains vets and dogs to battle PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

• Military students at KCC who are called up to active duty can always resume their studies with no penalty.

• Vets and active military students can receive some college credit for work performed while on duty, if applicable. For example, going through boot camp might result in a credit for physical education. If you are studying a field that you had worked in during your service time, you would move closer to graduation.

• KCC hosts and helps to organize several military friendly events, including services for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Graduating vets wear a special honorary stole.

• Access to disability services at KCC. The disability, too, may not always be visible to the naked eye. One common disability is test anxiety. A student with test anxiety might get extra time to complete an exam or might take the exam in a more private setting.

• Access to tutoring services. Tutoring is available at the Student Success Center on the second floor of the library. Tutors are selected for their excellence in a subject. If the tutor is busy at the moment, you may have to wait, but the service is always free and always available without appointment.

More information about educational benefits for veterans, spouses and their dependents is available at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/veterans" target="_blank">kcc.edu/veterans</a>. Community members and prospective students can ask for information at <a href="https://www.veterans.kcc.edu" target="_blank">veterans.kcc.edu</a>. For financial aid help, email <a href="mailto:finaid@kcc.edu" target="_blank">finaid@kcc.edu</a>.