Olivet men's basketball player dies in crash in Indiana

Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball player Braydon Flagg died in a single-vehicle crash in Indiana last week.

The 20-year-old Flagg was a sophomore and a biology major at Olivet. He was a graduate of New Prairie (Ind.) High School.

Flagg lived in Mill Creek, Ind.

According to police reports from LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 2:20 p.m. (CDT) on May 25, deputies were called to County Road 50 North near County Road 1000 East in rural Wills Township.

They found a Toyota passenger vehicle that had crashed in the 10400 east block of County Road 50 North, police said.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 50 North when it drove left of the center line and off the road, crashing into a tree. The vehicle came to a stop back on County Road 50 North after hitting the tree, police said.

Flagg was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Braydon’s parents, Jason and Brandee Flagg, posted on Facebook:

“As many of you already know we experienced the tragic loss of our son Braydon on Thursday afternoon in an unexplainable single vehicle crash on his way home from a summer job he started. We have been overwhelmed with the help, support, and love from our families, friends and the community here at NP, his college at Olivet Nazarene University, and the many people Braydon touched with his infectious joy for life.”

Besides his parents, Flagg is survived by his sister, Jayden.

“We all feel immense sorrow as we have lost such a great young man and ONU basketball player in Braydon,” Olivet Director of Athletics Mike Conway said in a press release.

Flagg scored 207 points and grabbed 89 rebounds throughout his basketball career at ONU, according to the release.

In his two seasons of play, Flagg helped the Tigers win back-to-back conference regular season titles and contributed to ONU’s conference tournament championship in 2022.

“The entire ONU men’s basketball family is extremely saddened by the loss of Braydon,” ONU men’s basketball head coach Nick Birkey said in the release.

“He was a beloved brother to his teammates, coaches, friends, and so many others here at ONU. It was a tremendous honor to coach him … he had limitless potential. Braydon will be remembered for the endless joy he lived life with, his infectious personality, and his pursuits on and off the floor.

“We offer our condolences to the Flagg family as we ask God to grant them peace and comfort in this time of need.”