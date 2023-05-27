WillowPalooza put on hold until 2024

BRADLEY — Area residents will have to wait one more year for the inaugural WillowPalooza music festival.

Ed Piatt, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, told commissioners at this week’s board meeting several things made moving the date to 2024 necessary.

The one-day music festival was set for Aug. 26 at Willowhaven Park and Nature Center, located on North 4000E Road near East 2000N Road.

“We thought it best to regroup and hold it next year,” Piatt said.

The festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 12.

“I was talking with [park board member] Dr. [Kelly] O’Connor and we want it to be a big deal so it can be a two-day event, so it takes a lot of planning,” BTPD Board President David Zinanni said during the meeting.

“It was just getting too close to the event to do that. We want to do it right.”

BTPD officials hope to draw 1,000 to 2,000 people within a 100-mile radius of Willowhaven, Piatt said in an April story in the Daily Journal.

The original cost for the event was approximately $24,000.

BTPD officials originally secured a $10,000 grant from the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau. But when the date changed for the August event, BTPD had to shift plans away from the Nashville band set to headline and the CVB lowered its grant to $1,500 because the acts would now be local.

The loss of the Aug. 12 date happened, Piatt said, when they discovered a wedding was booked for the nature center that same day.

When the festival date was shifted, the price for the Nashville act increased by $3,000, thus raising the total cost from $12,000 to $15,000, Piatt said.

The act, the name of which Piatt did not disclose, is scheduled to play in the Chicago area for early August. Thus, the logistics changed, Piatt said, causing the performance fee to be raised.

“They would be coming up here from Nashville rather than already being here for other events,” Piatt said.

The park district ultimately withdrew the first funding commitment from the CVB set to aid the hiring of the Nashville-based band.

BTPD officials then were looking at having four to five regional bands play the Aug. 26 show. Many attendees would probably go home that night, Piatt said.

The CVB then reduced its funding for the proposed Aug. 26 event to $1,500 because it felt local performers would not result in drawing out-of-town event-goers who would likely stay overnight, boosting hotel business.

“We discussed the revised plan with CVB officials. We all thought it best to wait until next year,” Piatt said.

“We will work with the CVB on a hotel package that will keep the people in the area and explore other area attractions,” he said.

Getting local sponsorships is also important to planning the event.

“We were working with a couple local sponsors based on the band. This gives us more time to secure sponsorships,” Piatt said.