Life goes on: Mom, brother meet organ recipient 10 years after accident

When she looks back, the time Kim Richey’s sons Kyle and Nathan spent in the hospital after their car accident is a bit of a haze.

Sleep deprived and overwhelmed during those initial few days, it’s hard for Kim to recall the exact circumstance or conversation that led to Kyle’s organs being donated after he died from his injuries in the September 2012 crash.

But nearly 11 years later, there’s no doubt in Kim’s mind that it’s what Kyle would have wanted.

An 18-year-old graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Kyle Richey donated blood when he was alive; he had registered as an “organ donor” on his drivers license, and he was known for standing up for others.

He was set to leave home to join the military that following January.

“That’s how Kyle was,” said Kim, of Grant Park. “He was very good. He would do anything for anybody.”

Even if Kyle’s character wasn’t enough to convince her that donating her son’s organs was the right call, meeting Maria Cipolla — who received Kyle’s liver and lived to meet her grandkids because of it — surely put Kim’s mind at rest.

Last Friday, Kim joined Nathan Richey, now 27, for an interview with the Daily Journal to talk about how he recently met Maria for the first time.

Nathan reached back out to Maria, and she and husband Mario Cipolla, of Homewood, were able to join him for the interview as well.

Meeting for the first time that day in downtown Kankakee, Kim and Maria wasted no time with introductions; they walked right over to each other and embraced in a tearful hug.

“This is my new family,” Maria said. “How can I not love these people? I’m here because of them.”

<strong>MARIA</strong>

Maria was diagnosed in 2003 with primary biliary cirrhosis, an autoimmune disease that causes progressive destruction of the bile ducts and leads to liver damage.

There is no cure for the disease, but Maria was taking medication to slow its progression. Her doctor told her she may need a liver transplant in 10 to 15 years.

She got sick in 2011, and in November 2012 she received Kyle’s liver. He was third on the list after two other possible donations fell through.

“Organ donation was something that I was never aware of until this happened,” she said.

Maria’s daughter gave birth a few days before the transplant while Maria was still on life support.

Because of the successful operation, Maria was able to meet her third grandchild. She now has six.

Maria left the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago on Nov. 12, 2012.

She didn’t know it then, but around that same time, the brother of the young man whose liver just saved her life was entering the same facility to fight to regain his own.

<strong>NATHAN</strong>

The Richey brothers were driving home from a friend’s house when their car struck a tree off Interstate 57 near Peotone on Sept. 30, 2012. Kyle died three days later.

Nathan, 17 at the time, suffered serious injuries including brain damage and faced a long road of recovery ahead.

He spent months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities relearning how to walk, talk, read, swallow and eat — all the basics most people take for granted.

Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine that such an ordeal happened to Nathan.

Whether he’s talking about his late brother or sharing a funny story he is reminded of mid-conversation, Nathan is nothing but smiles.

“We always fought, but he always had my back and looked out for me,” Nathan said, recalling how he and Kyle’s similar personalities meant they butted heads now and then.

Nathan’s positive attitude would seem as though it never left him, even through some of his most difficult hours.

“When he was at RIC, his state of mind was so awesome,” Kim said. “He was never like ‘I don’t wanna do this,’ or ‘I give up.’ Whatever challenge they gave him, he did it. And that’s why he is right here now doing this.”

Having always been interested in child care, Nathan was given the opportunity at the rehabilitation facility to help tutor some of the younger kids after taking his own lessons.

“There’s nothing that he really can’t do once he sets his mind to it,” Kim said.

While he still has some problems with memory, Nathan works and lives on his own in Bradley.

He doesn’t yet drive, but he said he hopes that is coming soon.

His favorite activities these days are largely the same as when he was a teenager — eating and working out.

<strong>‘ANOTHER CHAPTER’</strong>

In fact, Nathan’s love for food is why he suggested going to the Bourbonnais Buffalo Wild Wings for his first meeting with Maria last month.

Nathan noted that their lunch was a happy occasion — there were no tears flowing between hot wings.

“I’ve always been strong for my family and all that, so it was just another day really,” he said. “I knew how much it would mean to [my mom].”

Maria’s daughter Natalie connected with Nathan on Facebook late last year, and eventually Nathan and Maria decided to meet.

“We talked about everything but the accident or transplants,” Maria said. “We didn’t talk about that. We just wanted to get to know each other.”

Nathan noted he doesn’t remember the car accident. When he thinks about it, it feels as if he just fell asleep, he said.

“But I do remember that spot, because every time we drive by that spot, I feel something,” he said.

Maria said that because of Kyle and the Richey family, she was able to “open another chapter” in her life.

“They are part of my book of life,” she said. “It is still ongoing.”

<strong>KYLE</strong>

Because of damage sustained in the accident, not all of Kyle’s organs were viable for donation, but Kim said she believes one of his kidneys may have also gone to someone in need, and some of his tissue was given for medical research.

Before his death, Kyle was able to help his older brother Jared, now 32, through a difficult time, Kim said. Kyle also was close with his nieces and nephew.

“He was only 18. He was just starting his life,” Kim said. “But then I try to see things like that. He was here for that.”

Despite her difficulty remembering some of the details from the hospital, Kim said she takes solace knowing she was with her son during his last moments.

“I always tell people, ‘I was there for Kyle’s first breath, and I was there for his last breath,’” she said. “It might seem kind of morbid, but to me, that’s a gift that I was there.”