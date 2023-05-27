KLASEY: Memorial Day, a century ago

“Seventy-three homes in our beloved Kankakee County have vacant chairs,” noted the Kankakee Daily Republican in a May 28, 1923, article describing plans for the community’s May 30 Memorial Day observance.

“Seventy-three blue stars in the service flag of our county have turned to gold,” the article continued. “Memorial Day is the one day of all the year that we meet on a common ground of suffering, sacrifice, service and loyalty to our country and our country’s heroes.”

The day-long observance on May 30 would honor not only the 73 Kankakee County men who lost their lives in World War I, but the local soldiers who died in the Civil War and the Spanish-American War. Memorial Day (originally called “Decoration Day,” from the custom of placing bouquets of flowers on soldiers’ graves) had been observed since 1868. The event had been established by Gen. John A. Logan, Commander-in-Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, the Civil War veterans’ organization.

Playing a major role in planning and conducting the 1923 Memorial Day activities was Post 85 of the American Legion, the local organization for veterans of World War I. The day’s events would include decoration of graves at local cemeteries, a parade through downtown Kankakee, and a memorial program of speeches and music at the recently completed Armory on Indiana Avenue.

Throughout the day, the women of the Post 85 Auxiliary would be selling poppies on the city’s street corners. “It is their aim to see that every man, woman, and child in Kankakee… wears a poppy on Memorial Day,” reported the Daily Republican. The poppy had been adopted by the American Legion as its national flower, commemorating those who died in the war. The flower’s selection as a symbol of remembrance was inspired by a 1915 poem, which began with the lines, “In Flanders’ fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row…”

Kankakee’s business community joined in the solemnity of the occasion. In its May 29 edition, the Daily Republican informed its readers, “Practically all lines of business will be at a standstill during the day. All business houses, except groceries and meat markets, will close at noon. All of the banks and all of the county offices will be closed all day.”

At least one downtown business chose to remain open, however. The Luna Theater on Schuyler Avenue advertised a “Special Decoration Day” program of six vaudeville acts. The theater would be open for a matinee at 2:30 p.m., and evening performances at 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Ticket prices for each performance would be 50, 35, or 20 cents, including tax.

Memorial Day activities began at 9 a.m. on May 30 when G.A.R. veterans of the Civil War, assisted by members of local Boy Scout troops, placed flowers on the graves of war dead at Kankakee cemeteries. At 11 a.m., reported the Daily Republican, “the beautiful ritual service of the G.A.R. was held at the Soldiers’ Monument in the court house yard.”

At 1:30 p.m., the first unit of the Memorial Day parade — veterans of the Spanish-American War — stepped off down Court Street from Chicago Avenue. Kankakee city officials were next, followed by automobiles carrying a dozen aged veterans of the Civil War. Uniformed members of the American Legion, groups from fraternal and civic organizations, fire and police department representatives, hundreds of school children (including 25 boys and girls on decorated bicycles), Boy Scout troops and a number of color guards and bands formed the lengthy line of march. Largest of the musical units was the “Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, about 50 in number, dressed in their new uniforms and making a striking appearance,” noted the newspaper’s account of the parade.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets to view the parade as it wound its way through downtown Kankakee. The parade ended at the Armory building on the east side of Indiana Avenue, between Court and Oak streets. The Armory, which had opened in February 1923, would be the site of the afternoon’s memorial program.

Chairing the program at the Armory was Roy Dusenbury, the Commander of Kankakee’s Legion Post 85. Speaking to a crowd of almost 4,000, the wounded veteran of World War I “thanked the public for the interest shown in the efforts to properly honor the nation’s dead, [and] urged a greater respect for the flag.”

The program included a reading of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, patriotic music selections, a roll call of the local men who lost their lives in the three wars and a keynote address by Floyd E. Thompson, Chief Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Thompson, who “spoke at length,” told the crowd, “We are met here today to pay tribute to those who have served in the wars of our country, and to re-dedicate our lives to the cause for which they sacrificed so much.”

The following day, under the front page heading, “Community Pays Tribute to Departed,” the Daily Republican reported that the annual observance had been a success: “More than the usual number of patriotic citizens of Kankakee gave up their business and refrained from pleasurable activities in order to take part in the solemn ceremonies held in memory of the county’s heroes. The day was filled with activities, all to one purpose, to pay fitting tribute to those who have given their lives for their country in all the wars of the past.”

For more than a century after its founding in 1868 as “Decoration Day,” Memorial Day was observed each year on May 30. Now, the day on which the war dead are honored is the last Monday in May. When was it changed?

Answer: In 1968, the U.S. Congress passed the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act,” which changed the observance of several major holidays to permanently fall on a Monday. Memorial Day was first observed as a “Monday Holiday” on May 31, 1971.