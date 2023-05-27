Kankakee joins state's river redevelopment zone

KANKAKEE — Kankakee is gaining another tool for its development toolbox.

Add the River Edge Redevelopment Zone Program to the list of incentive programs the city — through the Illinois Department of Commerce — can use to help bring developers and development to properties along the Kankakee River, the region’s greatest natural resource.

In addition to Kankakee, Joliet was also included in the legislation.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, helped guide the revision to Senate Bill 1963 to the finish line. The amendment to the bill was approved Wednesday.

The legislation will add Kankakee to the list of riverfront municipalities which can offer tax incentives to investors who are interested in development of properties adjacent to rivers in Illinois.

While the legislation has gone through the General Assembly, it awaits the signature of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The exact boundaries of the zone have not been revealed to the city, noted Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency executive director.

The boundaries will most assuredly include property along the river for the riverfront development project and the downtown as well.

Even though Pritzker has yet to put pen to paper to finalize Kankakee’s inclusion to the river edge program, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the city’s economic development office has already received a pair of inquiries.

“Developers seek communities which have these types of programs in place. We plan to promote this latest tool right away. I plan on having a new marketing piece developed which will display all of the development programs we have in place,” Curtis said.

Brewer-Watson said the marketing campaign is a great idea. She noted she was already receiving calls about the incentive before she had had time to even read the announcement from Joyce.

“That is how interested developers are in this incentive,” she said. “This puts us in the top of the list.”

Currently, the redevelopment zone act authorizes the state commerce department to designate five river redevelopment zones. The list of zones currently in the act are Peoria, Rockford, Elgin, East St. Louis and Aurora.

This action is intended to bring back businesses and give old river communities another chance at development.

With the addition of Kankakee and Joliet, the seven cities now included in the act are eligible for the Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, which provides a state income-tax credit equal to 25% of a project’s qualified expenditures to owners of certified historic structures.

“When I was growing up, downtown Kankakee was a vibrant area full of small businesses and things to do,” Joyce said. “By adding Kankakee to the list of towns eligible [for the tax credit], investors and small business owners alike will have tax incentives to invest in the downtown area.”

Joyce added: “We all want the same thing for downtown Kankakee: a thriving downtown with vision for the future. This action will help the city with its short- and long-term development goals.”

The tax credit program offers two incentives administered locally: sales tax exemption and property tax abatement.

There are four other tax incentives which can be claimed on a developer or property owner’s state income tax filing form. Those incentives are dividend income deduction, interest income deduction, new construction job credits, and building materials sales tax exemption.

The pending tax incentive joins a list of development incentives already in place in many areas of the city. Those incentive programs are Tax Increment Financing districts, Enterprise Zones, historic tax credits [downtown Kankakee], Opportunity Zone and Kankakee Development Corporation incentives.

Brewer-Watson noted these development programs work in conjunction. She calls them “stackable,” meaning the use of one does not eliminate the others. She said multiple incentives can be used on the same project.

“This lets us compete with major metro areas in terms of having incentives at our disposal. So often we talk with those looking for sites and they like what options we have, but we lose them because we did not have this type of program.

“This allows us so much opportunity to be competitive,” she said.