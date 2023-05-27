Groundbreaking for statue of WWII vet Olley set for Monday

On Memorial Day, ground will be broken for a life-size statue designed to call attention to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and to the courageous work of animals who have also served in wartime.

The monument is a 500-pound, life-size, 6-foot-tall brass statue and is scheduled to go up later this summer in Kankakee County.

The statue will eventually be placed in front of A.N. Webber, a trucking firm located at 2150 S. Route 45-52, Kankakee. Just south of the city of Kankakee, located on a main road, it will simultaneously become Kankakee County’s newest military memorial and one of its most visible. The statue will arrive later. Monday will see ceremonial shovels break ground at 9 a.m. The public is invited and can park at the Webber location.

The statue is a likeness of the late Ray Olley, who served in the Navy. Olley, who died July 4, 2020, at the age of 97, was one of the area’s last surviving World War II veterans.

But while the statue is modeled on Olley, it is designed to honor all veterans. It will also call attention to two issues: PTSD and animal cruelty. Right beside Olley on the statue will be Elinore, a dog that Olley befriended while serving aboard LSM-311 (Landing Ship Medium) during the battle of the Philippines. A cruel crewmate apparently, appallingly, threw Elinore overboard.

Olley had PTSD, which started when a Japanese plane strafed and killed a sailor standing next to him.

JoJo Sayson, a physical therapist who befriended Olley, has been spearheading the memorial project. He will make remarks and says a number of people have been invited to speak. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, a supporter of the statue project, will be the guest speaker.

Other key supporters include: Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Marlow Jones, a Gulf War veteran; Alan Webber, whose firm has donated both truck transport for the statue from the West Coast and a site for the statue; retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailer and his wife Sydney, who are both interested in calling attention to the fight against animal cruelty; Raeann Love, president and CEO, representing CommonWealth Credit Union; Alee Rashenskas, a retired trainer of wardogs for the military; and Susan Lynn Davis, the eldest grandchild of the late Olley.

Olley, Sayson said, would be speechless at the success of the project.

The goal is also to use that statue as a starting point to teach area children history and patriotism. Physical therapist and local philanthropist Sayson said that all too often a memorial goes up and promptly becomes forgotten. The goal here is to use the statue as a starting point for programs and discussion.

Sayson said the statue is finished and paid for with $50,000 raised so far. It was created by award-winning artist Raul Funilas in the Philippines. Funilas was one of the sculptors who worked on a group of six statues coming ashore on Leyte beach. The statues commemorate the landing of General Douglas MacArthur and then Philippine President Sergio Osmena. It was MacArthur who promised Filipinos he would return to the islands and lead an army to liberate them from the occupying Japanese.

Olley had five brothers, all of whom served in World War II. In common with many vets who had PTSD, his life was one of service. He shaved his head for St. Baldrick’s Day, a youth cancer fundraiser. He spoke at the first meeting for Project Headspace and Timing, a local nonprofit designed to promote mental health awareness among vets. Eric Peterson, an Afghan War vet and Project Headspace founder, has helped with the statue project.

Right now the statue is crated and enroute across the Pacific. It could land in Los Angeles on June 1. Tentatively, it could go up any time from July 4 to Veterans Day.

Webber will safely transport the statue into Kankakee and store it. As it gets close, Sayson envisions a police escort and Red Knights motorcycle riders accompanying it into town.

While the statue is paid for, donations are still being sought to pay for the base of the statue. There will be a concrete base, along with a pedestal and benches. The setting for the statue will require anther $35,000 to be raised. In addition to donations, there will be a plan to raise funds through the sale of commemorative brick markers. The exact cost and size of the markers has yet to be determined.

Brian Zasada Sr., the go-to guy for the project’s fundraising, says there may be other ideas. There could be a cookoff. The fund has benefitted from a monster truck show. The group will have a booth at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. There is a GoFundMe account. James Martin is heading up marketing for the project.

Other supporters include the Rob Sparks family of Texas, Mike Allegro, Niles Crum, Rende Langlois, doctors Joel and Maria Villegas and the Bennion family, who donated in honor of Navy Captain Mervyn Bennion. Bennion was killed at Pearl Harbor, while commanding the battleship West Virginia. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously. The destroyer USS Bennion, which earned eight battestars during World War II, was named for him.