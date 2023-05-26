BBCHS grad, gym owner competing in fitness race in England

Local gym owner Jeff Moss, of Manteno, will compete across the pond this weekend in the HYROX World Championships in England.

Coined the "world series of fitness racing," only 1,500 out of 50,000 athletes from 12 countries qualify to participate in the final showdown.

Moss, owner of K3Fitness in Bourbonnais, placed third in the HYROX Chicago North American Championships held Feb. 11 at Chicago's Navy Pier to qualify.

Spectators stateside can watch the action live by visiting <a href="http://Hyrox.com" target="_blank">Hyrox.com</a> and scrolling down to click on the <a href="https://www.twitch.tv/spontent" target="_blank">Twitch live streaming link</a>.

Moss will compete on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CST, following Friday's opening ceremony at 6:20 a.m. CST.

The HYROX event consists of eight 1-kilometer runs with a functional movement awaiting the competitor at the end of each run. These movements include tasks like sled pulls and pushes, sandbag lunges and rowing, all against the clock.

Moss, a 2004 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School grad, has operated K3Fitness in the community since 2015 while competing in CrossFit and other fitness competitions over the years. He now lives in Manteno with his wife and gym co-owner, Jenessa Moss, and their two daughters, Jade and Ellie.