KVPD board approves parking lot at Steven Hunter Park

KANKAKEE —The word “park” had both of its meanings represented in a discussion during Monday’s meeting of Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners.

The board approved construction of a parking lot at Steven Hunter Park on Kankakee’s north side.

The park is located at Webster Circle West and Laurel Street, approximately 10 blocks north of East Court Street. It includes basketball courts, a playground and baseball field.

Prior to the board’s vote, the man who the park is named after, Steven Hunter, asked the board to increase the number of parking spots from eight to either 24 or 36.

“I come as a friend and ally, not an adversary,” Hunter said. “I have enjoyed working with the park district.”

Hunter was asked to speak to the commissioners on Sunday by Board President Dave Skelly.

Currently, Hunter is a member of the Kankakee County Board. He was a former 40-year member of the Kankakee City Council representing the city’s 7th Ward.

Hunter said he has a handicap sticker.

“If I park there, and the other seven spaces are full, there is no spot for any other handicapped vehicle to park close,” Hunter said. He is also a member of the Marycrest Association of Responsible Citizens.

“We contend you can do better than that,” he added.

Hunter pointed out that the park district has three available lots by the park that could be used to expand the parking lot.

He added some of the $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds KVPD received from the city of Kankakee could help expand the lot.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said after the meeting $210,000 of the ARPA funds is slated to replace walking trails at seven parks.

Another $30,000 was used to help pay for the playground and equipment installed at Bert Dear Sr. Park on North Schuyler Avenue. That $30,000 of ARPA money contributed to the playground project’s total cost of $62,405.

At Washington Park, $50,000 of APRPA funds will be used and $10,000 is slated for the soccer fields at Old Fair Park.

Skelly explained that many of the KVPD’s 37 parks have a limited number of parking spots. Cobb Park and McBroom Park have street parking only, Skelly said.

“You can’t get everything you want,” Skelly said. “Your park has received a lot of upgrades. I stand by our decision. We can look at it again, if we need to.”

Later in the meeting, Kankakee Valley Construction Company was approved to construct the asphalt lot, which will include 17 regular spots and one handicap spot. KVCC proposed the project cost at $18,529.

Heitz said since the project was under $30,000, the project did not have to go out for bid.

<strong>New contract</strong>

The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a new three-year contract with their maintenance workers, Local No. 751 Laborers’ International Union of North America.

Heitz said the park’s seven maintenance workers will receive a 3% pay increase in each of the next three years.

The new contract starts June 1.