Justice Mary Kay O'Brien speaks on leadership, community and success

If you don’t try, you will not succeed.

But if you try, the worst thing that can happen is it doesn’t work out, which is guaranteed if you don’t try.

This is something Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien often tells her three sons. It was also a topic in her keynote address Tuesday at Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership & Luncheon held at Olivet Nazarene University.

She noted that many of her “she-roes” were in the audience, many of them having “offered me guidance and friendship and counsel.”

Growing up on a farm in Reddick to now sitting on the state’s highest court, O’Brien knows a thing or two about success.

And with the luncheon’s focus on the biannual ATHENA Awards — which honors community members who are pillars of strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment — O’Brien looked at the beginnings of ATHENA, which started in 1982 under the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and how it got to where it is today.

“You know, in 1982, if you think about it, our culture was just beginning to change,” she said. “Women were just becoming visible in workplaces and boardrooms across the country and right here in Kankakee as well.”

At that time, she said, she was a junior in high school and “saw nothing but the change.”

“I’m a beneficiary of the change in attitude that was making it commonplace for women to attend college, have careers and to expect to earn a seat at the table where decisions were being made.”

<strong>THE ‘CHANGE’</strong>

In 1982, there were no women serving on the Illinois or U.S. Supreme Court, O’Brien said. Forty-one years later, there’s “a super majority” of women on the Illinois Supreme Court, with five women and two men.

However, when it comes to success, she feels it’s important “to recognize that there is no set of gender-specific traits that apply equally to each and every male or female leader.”

“You know, as individuals, we all have certain strengths and weaknesses in different ways of seeing the same data or circumstances, and yet can come up with vastly different views of the materials in different approaches to certain situations, always something different,” she said, noting that it’s important to have groups of people with different lived experiences in order to be successful.

“You may think that that sounds a little trite, but at the end of the day, whenever a new team takes the floor, the game changes. Not because the rules change or the goal changes, but because the new players are brand new, a new set of skills and a new perspective on how to apply rules,” she said.

She said she is often asked about the differences in women versus men when it comes to leadership styles, but while traits like empathy and collaboration tend to often be qualities of women, it doesn’t mean they’re “exclusively female.”

The bottom line is, if a community fosters support and hard work, that will equate to success.

“Are we better off in this community with our hardworking women leaders? Yes, of course we are. Will our community be better off if we continue to foster an environment where hard work and reward for anyone and everyone who is willing to put in the hard work to be successful? Yes, of course we are.

“Will we be better off when all our future leaders are taught to follow the example of the leaders who are getting things done, the leaders right in this room? Well, yes, of course we are.”