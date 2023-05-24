Woodland man dies in crash

Illinois State Police Troop 5 investigated a single-vehicle crash in Iroquois County that claimed the life of Barry Dufrain, 54, of Woodland, Sunday.

According to an ISP release, the crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. on Illinois Route 49, just north of the Vermilion/Iroquois County line.

Dufrain was pronounced dead at the scene by the Illinois County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

Preliminary information indicates Dufrain was traveling south on Illinois Route 49 in a 2020 Chrysler and left the roadway, striking a culvert, the ISP release said.

The vehicle then rolled over several times and caught fire.