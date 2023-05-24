Property tax bills sent to Kankakee County homeowners

The due dates for Kankakee County property tax bills for the 2023 fiscal year have been announced by Kankakee County Treasurer Nicholas Africano.

The first installment of property taxes is due by June 28, and the second installment is due by Sept. 6. Africano noted to avoid any late payment penalties, the taxes must be paid by these dates.

“Timely payment of property taxes is crucial to maintaining our county’s essential public services,” Africano said. “These funds support our schools, public safety services, infrastructure and many other vital community needs.”

Tax bills were mailed out to property owners on Monday. If property owners don’t receive their bill within two weeks of this date, they should contact the treasurer’s office.

The county treasurer’s office is responsible for the collection, custody and distribution of approximately $218 million of Kankakee County’s funds.

Payments can be made by mail, in person at the treasurer’s office, at all banks and credit unions except PNC, regardless if you are a member. Payments can also be made online at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountytreasurer.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountytreasurer.com</a>.

Africano reminds property owners that taxes can be paid in multiple payments with Choices TPP. For information on that program, visit k<a href="https://www.KankakeeCountyTreasurer.com/choices" target="_blank">ankakeecountytreasurer.com/choices</a>.

For more information, contact the Kankakee County Treasurer’s office at 815-937-2960 or visit the office’s website.