Kankakee Municipal Band announces summer concert lineup

KANKAKEE — Back to its homebase of the Don Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, the Kankakee Municipal Band will offer free concerts in the park at 7 p.m. every Thursday from June 1 to Aug. 3.

Each show will have a food truck on site where food purchases will be available. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeband" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeeband</a>.

<strong>• June 1</strong> — Soloist: Misti Kohl; food: Candy & Cake.

<strong>• June 8</strong> — Soloist: Julie Tomisek; food: Oberweiss.

<strong>• June 15</strong> — Theme: Around the World; food: Mia Bella’s Pizza.

<strong>• June 22</strong> — Food: Oscar’s Meat.

<strong>• June 29</strong> — Theme: Patriotic concert; food: Oberweiss.

<strong>• July 6</strong> — Food: Tacos El Guadalajara.

<strong>• July 13</strong> — Soloist: Mary Elizabeth Champagne; food: Mia Bella’s Pizza.

<strong>• July 20</strong> — Theme: Light & Dark; food: Oscar’s Meat.

<strong>• July 27</strong> — Theme: Folk night; food: Tacos El Guadalajara.

<strong>• Aug. 3</strong> — Food: Candy & Cake.