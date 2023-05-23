Construction underway on Kankakee's Jeffrey Street

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction is underway on Jeffrey Street/Illinois Route 115 in Kankakee. The work zone is from Washington Avenue to Gar Creek just south of 1000S Road.

Milling and resurfacing of the road began Monday. One lane of traffic will be controlled by flaggers when workers are present. Previous work included patching, drainage improvements and ADA sidewalk upgrades. The $2.1 million project is expected to be completed by Aug. 15.

According to a news release from IDOT, motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.