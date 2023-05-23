'American Pickers' TV series to film in July in Illinois

The American Pickers are returning this summer to Illinois. The television series, which airs on the History Channel, is expected to film episodes around the Kankakee area, according to news releases from the village of Manteno and Visit Kankakee County.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking,” following skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items.

According to a news release, “As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they have never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

The release noted that the show continues to take the pandemic “very seriously” and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The show is looking for leads for hidden treasure.

“If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell … they would love to hear from you,” the release continued.

The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

If interested, submit your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to <a href="mailto:americanpickers@cineflix.com" target="_blank">americanpickers@cineflix.com</a> or call 646-493-2184.

For more information on the show and how to submit treasures, go to <a href="https://www.Facebook.com/GotAPick" target="_blank">Facebook.com/GotAPick</a>.