33rd annual Rhubarb Festival draws community crowd

Four community members kicked off the 33rd annual Rhubarb Festival with pie in their face.

The festival’s pie-eating contest returned Sunday to the Kankakee County Museum and saw a crowd gather around four contestants in a race to finish an entire rhubarb pie.

While last year’s champion, Damian Storey, of Kankakee, returned to defend his title, Bourbonnais resident Ben Antosz would claim the victory in just over nine minutes.

“This was my first pie-eating contest,” Antosz said. “Right now, I feel like it will be my last, but we’ll see.”

The contest was among other returning activities, including a dime toss; kid’s zone; classic and old car display; live entertainment; a wide variety of vendors; and tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and historic Dr. Small home.

The sale of rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices, provided by the Bennett-Curtis House, is also a mainstay of the event as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts.

The annual Kankakee Art League show also took place in the George Barnard Sculpture Gallery, and the exhibit will run through Sept. 1 at the museum at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

The Kankakee Kultivators were also on hand with a few master gardeners from the University of Illinois program answering gardening questions, and in the museum’s Column Garden, free vegetable packets were distributed.

New this year was an exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the museum home at Governor Small Memorial Park as well as shuttle services from farther available parking provided by Oasis Medical Services.

This event is sponsored by Riverside Healthcare, Xfinity, State Rep. Jackie Haas and CSL Behring.