28 teams vie for win in biggest Iroquois River Catfish Tournament to date

WATSEKA — This year’s Iroquois River Catfish Tournament was the biggest in the tournament’s seven-year history, with 28 teams competing, up from 19 teams in 2022.

“It was great to see so many new teams, teen teams, and ladies that fished this year’s tournament,” said Jason Cahoe, an organizer for the event. “A huge thank you to [individuals] and businesses for sponsoring the Big Fish Competitions.”

The tournament was held Saturday and Sunday and took place near West Side Park in Watseka. The fishing in this tournament is limited to Iroquois River and its tributaries.

Winners included:

• <strong>First Place Flathead (Open Class) Stringer, 63.25 pounds:</strong> Gary Brown, Cohen Brown, William Furrow and Gary Brown Sr. (this group featured three generations of fishermen).

• <strong>Second Place Flathead (Open Class) Stringer, 58.05 pounds:</strong> Ashley Ulitzsch and Kevin Ailey.

• <strong>First Place Channel Catfish Only Stringer, 34.25 pounds:</strong> Cole Gaddis and Matt Davis.

• <strong>Second Place Channel Catfish Only Stringer, 33.25 pounds:</strong> Dane Thorne, Noah Fink and Cy Cook.

• <strong>Big Channel, 8.7 pounds:</strong> Cole Gaddis and Matt Davis.

• <strong>Big Flathead, 36.25 pounds:</strong> Roland Reiners and Joe Jessie.

• <strong>Youth Big Catfish, 9 pounds:</strong> Carter Land.

This year a total of $2,353 was awarded in prize money and $223 was given to the Adam Gordon Fishing fund group.

The $223 50/50 winner was Chad Wright. The split went to Angie Potts for the Adam Gordon Fishing Fund, which supplies fishing gear to kids from the area.

Youth Big Catfish was sponsored by Jim and Monna Ulfers in memory of Danny Mattingly, and Terecia Senesac in memory of Dick Kissack.

Big Flathead and Big Channel Catfish prizes were sponsored be Wright Concrete, Webber Plumbing & Heating and B&D Electric.

Up next on the Iroquois River is the June 10 Rod & Reel Tournament, hosted by Tater’s Master Bait & Tackle.